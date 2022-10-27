ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Odisha FC will host Bengaluru FC in the first match of Matchweek 4 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season. The two sides will square off at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

The Kalinga Warriors have received a massive boost upon overcoming the challenge from Kerala Blasters FC. They will be eager to continue their run in this competition in the hopes of an improved finish to the season.

Meanwhile, the Blues succumbed to a disciplined Hyderabad FC side in their last game. Bartholomew Ogbeche's winner was the difference maker in this particular encounter.

Simon Grayson's side will be inspired by the return of Fijian ace Roy Krishna, who was sidelined with an injury in the last match. However, facing Josep Gombau's side at home will be a tough challenge for Sunil Chhetri and his teammates.

Odisha FC vs Kerala Benglauru FC: Head-to-head

The Kalinga Warriors have squared off against the Blues on seven different occasions previously, including once in the recently concluded Durand Cup. Odisha have won just once, while the Karnataka-based outfit has won this fixture on five occasions. The two sides have settled for a point only once.

Matches Played: 7

Odisha FC wins: 1

Bengaluru FC wins: 5

Draws: 1

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Top goalscorers in the previous Indian Super League season

OFC: Jonathas (8), Javi Hernandez (6).

BFC: Cleiton Silva (9), Prince Ibara (4), Sunil Chhetri (4).

Clean Sheets from the previous ISL season

OFC: Arshdeep Singh (2), Kamaljit Singh (1).

BFC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (3), Lara Sharma (2).

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Kamaljit Singh (OFC - 34), Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC - 33).

Most passes: Victor Mongil (OFC - 593), Alan Costa (BFC - 910).

Most tackles: Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC - 20), Bruno Ramires (BFC - 104).

Most touches: Victor Mongil (OFC - 924), Bruno Ramires (BFC - 1165).

