ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC prediction, preview, team news, and more

After a 2-1 victory over Kerala Blasters in their last game, Odisha FC will square off against Bengaluru FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, October 27.

The Juggernauts have played three matches in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season so far, winning two and losing one.

Both their victories came after trailing initially. Against the Blasters, Odisha conceded an early goal but roared back in the second half to win by a 2-1 margin.

However, Josep Gombau's side will now face yet another stern test in the form of Bengaluru FC. The Blues have won one, lost one, and drawn one of their three ISL games this season.

They started their campaign with a 1-0 win over NorthEast United before being held to a 1-1 draw by Chennaiyin FC. Simon Grayson's side then succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Hyderabad FC and currently find themselves fifth in the standings.

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Team news

Odisha FC: The Juggernauts have not reported any major injury concerns but Pedro Martin, who scored his first goal in the ISL, could make his way into the starting line-up.

Bengaluru FC: In their last game, the Blues lacked the firepower of Roy Krishna upfront. However, in the pre-match press conference, Grayson underlined that the Fijian international will be back in the squad. Krishna might slot into the starting lineup in place of Javi Hernandez.

Prince Ibara remains out of the squad.

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted Lineups

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Osama Malik, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Saul Crespo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Nanda Kumar.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Bruno Ramires, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Naorem Roshan Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Roy Krishna.

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Live stream and TV broadcast details

The 16th match of the ISL 2022-23 season between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on October 27. The match can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Prediction

Going by current form, Odisha FC will start as the favorites. The Kalinga Warriors will also play in front of their fans and Bengaluru FC will have their task cut out. Sunil Chhetri and Co. will not only have to negate Odisha's quality on the pitch but even the roaring support off it.

Prediction: Odisha FC 2-1 Bengaluru FC

