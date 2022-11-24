ISL 2022-23 | Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 3 player battles

In matchweek seven of the Indian Super League (ISL), Odisha FC will welcome Chennaiyin FC at the Kalinga Stadium on Thursday, November 24. The Juggernauts are coming into the fixture on the back of a thrilling 4-2 comeback victory over East Bengal.

Josep Gombau's side were trailing by two goals going into half-time but after the break, a quickfire brace from Pedro Martin changed the momentum completely. Odisha went on to win the clash.

They are currently placed fifth in the league standings with 12 points from six matches.

Chennai, on the other hand, trumped last season's Shield winners Jamshedpur FC 3-1 at the Marina Arena in their last game. Both teams are hence eager to extend their winning run.

On that note, let's take a look at three player battles that can determine the output of the clash.

#1 Pedro Martin vs Fallou Diagne

The Spanish forward was the hero of Odisha FC's previous encounter as his exploits off the bench changed the face of the game.

He scored two goals in a span of three minutes. Pedro Martin has the ability to find space inside the opposition box and play off someone like Diego Mauricio.

Fallou Diagne, the star of Chennai's defense, will have to cover the gaps between the midfield and the defensive line.

The Senegalese defender is a leader and will be pivotal to the Marina Machan's backline.

#2 Saul Crespo vs Abdenasser El Khayati

Saul Crespo is the creative metronome for Odisha FC but is also a disruptor in the midfield. His influence will be important on both ends of the pitch, especially to contain the in-form Abdenasser El Khayati.

The Dutch midfielder is exceptional at getting between the lines and creating space out of thin air.

He bagged a goal against Jamshedpur FC and will be hoping to continue his goalscoring run.

#3 Nandhakumar Sekar vs Aakash Sangwan

Nandhakumar is an industrious winger but this season he has also added goals to his game. He scored in Odisha FC's victory against East Bengal and can contribute tonight as well.

Meanwhile, Sangwan, who replaced an injured Narayan Das, has suddenly become a mainstay in the Chennaiyin defense thanks to his solidity and creativity from set pieces

This could be a tasty match-up on the flanks.

