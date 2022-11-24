ISL 2022-23 | Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Prediction, preview, team news, and more

After a stellar 4-2 comeback victory against East Bengal, high-flying Odisha FC are back in their own backyard and will next lock horns with Chennaiyin FC on Thursday, November 24.

The Juggernauts are yet to drop points at the Kalinga Stadium this season, while the Marina Machans are on a winning run away from home.

Odisha FC were two goals down at half-time against East Bengal before a quickfire brace from substitute Pedro Martin leveled proceedings in the second half. Ultimately, Josep Gombau's side won the game by a 4-2 margin, their third come-from-behind win of the season.

Chennai FC, on the other hand, have endured a stop-start campaign so far. Under Thomas Bradaric, the Marina Machans started their ISL season with a 1-2 victory in Kolkata against ATK Mohun Bagan.

However, since then, they've dropped points on multiple occasions, particularly in their home fixtures. But in their last game, they trumped last season's Shield winners Jamshedpur FC 3-1 at the Marina Arena.

Historically, Chennaiyin have had a slight edge against Odisha, having won two games compared to the Juggernauts' one. Meanwhile, three of their ISL matches have ended in a draw.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Team news

Odisha FC: During the pre-match press conference, Josep Gombau revealed that his team has a few injury concerns. Victor Rodriguez has returned from an injury but is still recovering. Meanwhile, Michael Soosairaj and Shubham Sarangi are out of Thursday's game.

Chennaiyin FC: Anirudh Thapa and Jiteshwor Singh are unavailable for the Marina Machans. Kwame Karikari is in the squad, while Abdenasser El Khayati could start after his heroics in the last game.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted Lineups

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK); Denechandra Meitei, Nikil Prabhu, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Pedro Martin, Nandhakumar Sekar.

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK); Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Aakash Sangwan, Sajal Bag, Sourav Das, Vincy Barreto, Julius Düker, Jockson Dhas, Petar Sliskovic.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Live stream and TV broadcast details

The 36th match of the ISL 2022-23 season between Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on November 24.

The match can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Prediction

Odisha FC have shown a lot of resilience over the last few games. Their fightback against East Bengal showcased their character and team spirit. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, will be yearning to continue their winning form.

Prediction: Odisha FC 2-1 Chennaiyin FC

