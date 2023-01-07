ISL 2022-23, Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

East Bengal FC are on the lookout for another victory as they travel to the Kalinga Stadium to face Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday, January 7.

The Juggernauts are winless in their last four outings following a draw against ATK Mohun Bagan and defeats to FC Goa, Kerala Blasters, and Mumbai City FC. As a result, they are currently in sixth position with 19 points to their tally. A victory, however, will ensure they move ahead of FC Goa in the standings.

In their previous outing, Odisha FC battled hard against the Islanders. But they conceded four goals in the second half, which ultimately proved costly. A 4-2 drubbing at the hands of Mumbai City FC would have affected their confidence. Nevertheless, Josep Gombau will hope that his side can find a way to put an end to their disappointing run of form.

East Bengal, meanwhile, come into this contest on the back of an incredible last-minute victory against Bengaluru FC. Cleiton Silva haunted his old club with two goals to keep his side’s playoff hopes alive. The Brazilian’s wizardry would have unquestionably boosted the morale of the team as they hope to bounce back after a poor start to the campaign.

The Red and Gold Brigade’s away record has been commendable with three wins in six games. After finishing at rock bottom last season, Stephen Constantine will believe that his side can achieve the coveted playoffs this campaign. A win against Odisha FC would reduce the gap to just four points between themselves and the top six.

Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC: Head-to-Head

Odisha FC convincingly have a better head-to-head record against East Bengal. The Juggernauts have won four times and lost just once in their five outings. Last time out, Gombau’s side won by a margin of four goals to two with a brace from Pedro Martin sealing an impressive victory.

Matches played: 5

OFC wins: 4

EBFC wins: 1

Draws: 0

Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC: Top goalscorers this season

Odisha FC: Diego Mauricio (5), Nandhakumar Sekar (4).

East Bengal: Cleiton Silva (7)

Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC: Most cleansheets this season

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (2 in 12 games).

East Bengal FC: Kamaljit Singh (1 in 10 games).

Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the 2022-23 ISL campaign

Most saves: Kamaljit Singh (EBFC - 32), Amrinder Singh (OFC - 12)

Most chances created: Mahesh Singh (15 -EBFC), Isaac Chhakchhuak (14 - OFC)

Most interceptions: Ivan Gonzalez (22 - EBFC), Carlos Delgado (20 - OFC)

Most shots: Cleiton Silva (36 - EBFC), Nandhakumar Sekar (24 - OFC).

