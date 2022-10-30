ISL 2022-23 | "Our opponent must be respected" - Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd ahead of NorthEast United FC clash

NorthEast United FC are currently at the bottom of the ISL 2022-23 points table with three consecutive losses against their name. The Highlanders next face Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on October 30, Sunday.

Although NEUFC are winless in the league, Red Miners gaffer Aidy Boothroyd underlined that his side have to be respectful of the opponents. The Englishman opined that NorthEast have been "unfortunate" on a couple of occasions when the refereeing decisions didn't go their way.

In the pre-match press conference, the JFC head coach said:

"My approach towards NorthEast United FC is like any other team. Our opponent must be respected. Conceding seven goals and scoring one, I think they are very unfortunate that a couple of refereeing decisions didn't go their way, they are wounded animals so we should respect that but at the same time, we should try do what we can to and give the good performances to have the home win."

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur are in a fix of their own. The Men of Steel have a single point and are placed just above NEUFC in the league standings. In their previous encounter, JFC came away with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Mumbai City FC after trailing by a goal.

Speaking about the tricky fixture against the Islanders, Boothroyd stated:

"My feeling is mixed because we are just moments away from a home victory and we are quite pleased with the result against Mumbai City FC. They are a very good team and going there and taking a point is a very positive result."

"There’s no difference as such" - Jamshedpur FC's Ritwik Kumar Das on comparison between Aidy Boothroyd and Owen Coyle

Last season's Shield winners have made a sluggish start to the season, suffering a defeat in their opening game and then coming away with a draw in the next. Amid all the concerns surrounding the champion team, the form of Ritwik Kumar Das and Boris Singh has been an evident positive.The two hard-working wingers have been the bright spots in the Jamshedpur FC lineup.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC



We will be hosting NorthEast United FC at our fortress tonight to close Matchweek !



Another thriller of a contest coming your way



#JamKeKhelo #JFCNEU " Jamshedpur Ho Jao Taiyaar!We will be hosting NorthEast United FC at our fortress tonight to close MatchweekAnother thriller of a contest coming your way " Jamshedpur Ho Jao Taiyaar!⚡ We will be hosting NorthEast United FC at our fortress tonight to close Matchweek 4️⃣!Another thriller of a contest coming your way 😎⚽ #JamKeKhelo #JFCNEU https://t.co/8R6UwTLkBD

Asked about the difference in coaching styles between Aidy Boothroyd and former gaffer Owen Coyle, Ritwik, who was also present at the press conference, replied:

"There’s no difference as such, both the coaches want the team to win the league. The special thing about both these coaches, especially for the young players, is that the improvement that they bring forth in us, we learn a lot about the game through them, and this is evident in the matches too."

"Not just me, but several other young players who have given good and consistent performances on the pitch. Both (the coaches) have enhanced our level of football," the 25-year-old added.

For Aidy Boothroyd and co., the task now will be to focus on the positives and come away with a victory against a struggling NorthEast United FC side.

Poll : 0 votes