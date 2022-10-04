ISL 2022-23: Predicting the final league standings for the season

Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 was a thrilling contest that ended with Jamshedpur FC lifting the League Winners Shield while Hyderabad FC won the ISL Trophy. The tournament was a witness to intense battles among the participating teams in a bid to establish dominance over each other.

Other than the two winners, Kerala Blasters FC were a side that displayed brilliance as the tournament progressed. Despite Ivan Vukomanovic's side stumbling in the opening set of fixtures, the Yellow Tuskers became a strong contender in the later stages. Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan had a similar fate. Their poor start to the campaign saw Antonio Lopez Habas leave the club. He was replaced by Juan Ferrando, who managed to steer the club's fortunes away from troubled waters.

In this article, we predict the final league standings of ISL 2022-23.

#11 NorthEast United FC

The Highlanders have built a decent squad with their new gaffer Marco Balbul calling the shots. However, with a head coach who knows very little about the standards in India, the squad built around too many young faces along with a few veterans could succumb to the pressures of the competition.

#10 East Bengal FC

The Kolkata giants look set to conquer the tournament in its upcoming edition. However, their late arrival in the transfer market has cost them a lot in their team-building process. Despite landing a few experienced names, East Bengal FC have not been able to find a balance in their squad and could pay the price for it in the ISL.

#9 Odisha FC

The Juggernauts had a decent transfer season, with the club acquiring some big names to fuel their aspirations for the upcoming season. However, in comparison to the other teams in the ISL, Odisha FC's transfer business hasn't been enough to help the club sail in their preferred direction.

#8 Chennaiyin FC

Despite two successive seasons of disappointment, Chennaiyin FC are yet to figure out a long-term process of staying at the top. The Marina Machans have managed to pull in some good performers but their recent outing at the Durand Cup has suggested otherwise.

#7 Hyderabad FC

Reigning champions Hyderabad FC have not made much changes in the recently concluded summer transfer window. The Nizams have maintained their core team and opted to seek fresh Indian faces to replace their departed stars. Manolo Marquez's side have also failed to make an impression in their recent appearances at the 2022 Durand Cup. The side lacked the edge that was visible last season.

#6 FC Goa

FC Goa made headlines after appointing Carlos Pena as the club's head coach for the 2022-23 season. The Gaurs have impressed with the incoming as well. However, having a coach who lacks experience managing a side at the top level could backfire, leaving the club in a situation similar to last season.

#5 Bengaluru FC

Simon Grayson may have won his first trophy in Indian football early. But the English head coach has not made any headline signings to compete with the big boys of the league. The Blues may have an improved season, but it will not be enough to turn them into contenders.

#4 Jamshedpur FC

Despite the departure of Greg Stewart and Alex Lima, Jamshedpur FC can be a threat as good as last season. New head coach Aidy Boothroyd has maintained the club's policy of never backing down from a fight and lured in players to support the idea. The Men of Steel could be one team every other side in the league would dread coming up against.

#3 ATK Mohun Bagan

Despite a poor outing in the Durand Cup and the AFC Cup inter-zonal semi-finals, ATK Mohun Bagan could pose a strong challenge. The side led by Juan Ferrando could turn into title contenders given the kind of names the club have managed to land during the transfer window. They have a quality team with some extremely interesting names who could surprise many in the upcoming season.

#2 Kerala Blasters FC

One of the most interesting teams from last season, Kerala Blasters FC have been able to replace their outgoings accordingly. Ivan Vukomanovic has also added fresh faces to bolster departments that led to plaguing their chances due to injuries or suspension. The Serbian will field a side that will be worthy of being a real contender for silverware at the end of the 2022-23 season.

#1 Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC are probably the best team in terms of squad depth. Des Buckingham's recruitment has been on point and the Islanders can retain their status in the 2022-23 season. Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Pereyra Diaz could turn out to be massive threats for any opposition in the league, solidifying the club's chances of winning a trophy.

