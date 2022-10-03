ISL 2022-23: Predicting the top 3 assist-makers for the seasons

In recent years, the Indian Super League (ISL) has witnessed a massive surge in the number of goals being scored in every match. Each season has had its series of high-scoring games with forwards turning up the heat in the opponent's box. But it is not these talismanic men alone who have produced such moments of brilliance.

Attacking midfielders, wingers and central midfielders have had an effect on their team's goal-scoring prowess. The goals have come either from open play or set-piece moves during the match and helped the teams achieve dominance over their opponents to some measure. These players have also managed to add to their team's goal-scoring record from time to time.

With the ISL 2022-23 season about to kick off, Sportskeeda predicts the top three assist-makers for the upcoming season.

#3 Greg Stewart (Mumbai City FC)

The former Rangers FC man recorded 20 goal contributions in a Jamshedpur FC shirt last season, including 10 assists. A lethal attacker by trait, Greg Stewart will feature for Mumbai City FC in ISL 2022-23.

The attacking midfielder is usually relied upon in case of set-piece duty. But for his new team, Stewart will have to contest against Ahmed Jahouh for the role.

With players like Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Lallianzuala Chhangte, this could also be Stewart's year in terms of goal contributions. Des Buckingham's side love to play attacking football and Stewart's abilities could fire the side up early in the season and help them achieve what they have set out to achieve.

#2 Adrian Luna (Kerala Blasters FC)

Kerala Blasters FC's Uruguayan midfield maestro Adrian Luna was at the point of initiation for many of his side's goals. The former Melbourne City FC midfielder made 13 goal contributions during the 2021-22 season, including seven assists.

A workhorse in the center of midfield, Luna made his team tick and provided for plenty of goal-scoring opportunities.

Luna could prove to be vital for the Yellow Tuskers in the upcoming edition of the ISL. The 30-year-old playmaker could pose a real threat to other sides in the competition with his skills in chance creation.

With Ivan Vukomanovic seeking to overcome all of his side's shortcomings from last season, Luna and his teammates can hope for a brighter conclusion to their ISL 2022-23 season.

#1 Ahmed Jahouh (Mumbai City FC)

Mumbai City FC's orchestrator has been the most vital cog in the team's setup since the 2020-21 season. Ahmed Jahouh's presence in the center of midfield has proved to be essential to both Sergio Lobera and Buckingham, with the Moroccan pulling the strings for both coaches.

With 12 assists to his name, Jahouh has become the focal point for all of Mumbai City FC's attacks.

In the upcoming edition of the ISL, Buckingham has managed to put together a team that will fight for all the accolades. The Moroccan midfielder could guide his head coach in the pursuit of adding more silverware to their trophy cabinet.

