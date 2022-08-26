ISL 2022-23: Ranking East Bengal's 3 best signings

With the Indian Super League (ISL) season inching closer with every passing day, East Bengal are gearing up rapidly for the annual footballing carnival. Although they were late to the party, the Torchbearers have since been moving smartly in the transfer market.

The Kolkata giants will definitely need some work on and off the pitch to fight the heavyweights after two consecutive disastrous seasons in the ISL. But this year, East Bengal have managed to strike a neat balance between youth and experience.

On that note, let's take a look at the three best signings for the Red and Gold Brigade going into the upcoming season:

#3 Aniket Jadhav (Right winger)

Now an ISL title holder with Hyderabad FC, Aniket Jadhav was roped in by the Red and Gold Brigade ahead of the upcoming ISL season. The 22-year-old is an industrious winger and was a pivotal member of the Nizams. He appeared in 20 matches, snapping up two goals and three assists.

For East Bengal, the youngster will bring in a lot of work rate and immaculate ball-carrying ability. The former Jamshedpur FC man is also a versatile attacker and can slot in multiple positions in the final third. The signing could be pivotal if the Bengal club can retain his services for years to come.

#2 VP Suhair (Center-forward)

In an otherwise forgettable last season for NorthEast United FC, VP Suhair was their brightest spark in the attacking department. The Palakkad-born player made 19 appearances for the Highlanders, scoring four goals and two assists. Suhair also has prior experience of playing for East Bengal in the 2017-18 season before an ankle injury cut short his stay.

But given his form and quality, the 29-year-old is expected to be a key player in the East Bengal squad. Suhair can either play as a wide forward, or even in a two-striker formation. He's physical, sturdy, and has a clean shot on him, which makes the former Gokulam Kerala man one of the hottest Indian forwards in the transfer market.

#1 Ivan Gonzalez (Center-back)

The Spaniard was the first foreign recruit for East Bengal going into the new season and he has already established himself as one of the fan favorites. Gonzalez is not only known for his astute ball-playing abilities but also for being a leader on and off the field.

The Spanish international has been a mainstay in FC Goa's defense since signing with the club in 2020. He has played 36 matches over the last two seasons and has been a vital cog in the Gaurs' defense, having registered 138 tackles, 119 clearances and 48 blocks. The Red and Gold Brigade will be hoping for the Real Madrid graduate to live up to their expectations.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee