ISL 2022-23: Ranking Hyderabad FC's 3 best signings

With the Indian Super League (ISL) approaching thick and fast, last season's champions Hyderabad FC have made sufficient reinforcements to try and showcase themselves. Despite ending their previous season on a glorious note, the club have maintained their stance of promoting Indian youngsters in their pursuit of cementing their status.

The Nizams will seek to build on their momentum from last season under Manolo Marquez Roca. They have brought in a few fresh faces as well as a few old ones to support their gaffer's ideas.

The new players include both talented youngsters who have done well for their previous clubs as well as experienced names who can bring in stability.

On that note, let's take a look at the three best signings for the Nizams going into the upcoming season:

#3 Manoj Mohammad (Full-back)

The former Mohammedan SC full-back was one of the brightest stars in the last edition of the I-League. Playing under Andrey Chernyshov, Manoj Mohammed lived up to his potential, guiding his team to a second-place finish in the league. Manoj is versatile and can be deployed on either flank.

The East Bengal academy graduate starred in a four-man backline for the Black Panthers and could be an interesting addition to the Hyderabad FC line-up.

Manoj could fill in for former right-back Asish Rai, who now plies his trade with ATK Mohun Bagan. He has a good sense of positioning and is able to pick out his teammates accurately in the offensive phase. This will aid Marquez's methodology and help the club live up to their expectations.

#2 Alex Saji (Centre-back)

The Wayanad-born central defender was a key component of Vincenzo Alberto Anesse's consecutive I-League-winning Gokulam Kerala FC side.

The youngster has a profile that perfectly suits Hyderabad FC's requisites for a centre-back. Alex Saji has the ability to pick his passes and whip in vertical balls towards his teammates.

He is defensively disciplined and possesses the ability to quickly close down on his opponents. Saji could be a replacement for either Chinglesana Singh or Odei Onaindia and be able to take on the responsibility with ease.

His composure and balance adds to his game and makes him one of the new names to keep an eye on.

#1 Borja Herrera (Midfielder)

Borja Herrera has joined his Las Palmas head coach in a bid to defend Hyderabad FC's status as 'ISL Champions'.

Herrera is the definition of versatility, with the Spaniard comfortable in a wide range of positions. He can play as a left centre-back, a left-back, a left-winger, a central midfielder as well as on the right flank as a winger. He could prove to be a worthy signing for the club going into the 2022-23 season.

Herrera will add more depth to the side that have the ability to upset any star-studded line-up in the ISL. With Borja's inclusion, Hyderabad FC could put up a decent title-defense in the upcoming edition of the ISL.

