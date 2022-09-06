ISL 2022-23: Ranking Jamshedpur FC's 3 best signings

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Jamshedpur FC outplayed everyone in the previous edition of the competition to lift the League-Winners Shield. Under Owen Coyle, the Red Miners were a physically demanding team, imposing themselves on their opponents. The club recruited the right kind of players that suited their style of play and were able to utilize everyone at their best to achieve the desired results.

With a new gaffer leading the way this year, Jamshedpur FC will look to repeat their performances for a second season and hope to bring a piece of silverware back to the furnace.

To do that, the Red Miners have made the right kind of moves in the transfer market, revamping their side ahead of the upcoming edition of the ISL. The Jamshedpur FC management has brought in some fresh faces whilst also keeping some of their old stars.

On that note, let's take a look at the three best signings for the Men of Steel going into the upcoming season:

#3 Muhammed Uvais

The former Gokulam Kerala FC left-back has been one of the finest additions to Aidy Boothroyd's side. Uvais is a tall figure and can contribute equally during offensive and defensive phases.

Standing at 6 ft 2 inches, Uvais' big stature can be of massive discomfort to opposition wingers and strikers. Given his height, he can also be deployed as a center-back from time to time.

Uvais' attacking attributes can also complement Boothroyd's use of the full-backs. The Nilambur-born defender can provide accurate crosses into the box and help teammates Daniel Chima Chukwu and Harry Sawyer increase their tally.

Coaches like Boothroyd love the idea of physical domination and Uvais' inclusion will add more dynamism to the Red Miners' dressing room.

#2 Wellington Priori

The Sao Paolo-born midfielder is back for his second stint with Jamshedpur FC. Standing at 6ft 3 inches, Priori is a giant in the center of midfield and will be a perfect replacement for Alexandre Lima, who now plies his trade with East Bengal FC.

The Brazilian midfielder is good with the ball at his feet and has a tendency to shoot from distance. He had earlier made an impact for the club and hence is a tested personnel.

Such qualities complement the standards set by the club and will help the Men of Steel in their pursuit of adding to their trophy cabinet.

#1 Jay Emmanuel-Thomas

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, a.k.a JET, is a former Arsenal player who will be seen donning the Jamshedpur FC red in the 2022-23 season.

A versatile player by nature, JET can steadily develop to be an asset for Aidy Boothroyd's side in the upcoming edition of the ISL. The Forest Gate man can be deployed across the front three and also as a No. 10, meaning he can be a replacement in key attacking areas for the Men of Steel.

JET's pace and physically imposing character can be a menace to opposition players and guide the side to another bright conclusion at the end of the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das