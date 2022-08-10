ISL 2022-23: Ranking Mumbai City FC's three best signings

Indian Super League heavyweights Mumbai City FC experienced an underwhelming run in the league last season. In head coach Des Buckingham's debut season, the Islanders finished in fifth position, three points off the knockout spots.

But during their AFC Champions League group stage, Mumbai's rough edges were smoothened and their months of hard work came to fruition.

Coming into the new season, expectations are high for the Mumbai-based club. Furthermore, in the off-season, the Islanders have gone gung-ho in the transfer market, landing some of the biggest names in the league.

On that note, let's rank the three new faces who will be donning the ATK Mohun Bagan outfit in the upcoming season.

#3 Lallianzuala Chhangte (Left-winger)

Not an outright new acquisition, but the 25-year-old signed for Mumbai City FC on a permanent deal after a six-month loan spell. In his seven games for the Islanders last season in the ISL, Lallianzuala Chhangte failed to register any goal contributions. However, his workrate and electric pace on the ball caught the attention of many.

The former Chennaiyin FC winger started in all six of Mumbai's AFC Champions League matches. He registered one goal and one assist for the Marina Machans in 14 appearances last season.

Along with Vikram Pratap Singh, Bipin Singh, and young Gurkirat Singh, Chhangte is expected to expand Mumbai's attacking play down the wings. While they might not be directly involved in their goals, the tenacious workrate of the wingers gives Mumbai City FC an added edge.

#2 Jorge Pereyra Diaz (Center-forward)

The Argentinian joined Kerala Blasters FC on loan in the summer of 2021, snapping up eight goals and a single assist in 21 appearances in his debut season.

While Alvaro Vazquez was deputized more as the central figure under Ivan Vukomanovic, Jorge Pereyra Diaz was switching duties with Adrian Luna and operating as a shadow striker.

For the Yellow Army, the 32-year-old's role was to occupy the space between the opposition defense and midfield by roaming out of position and carving open defenses.

Now with Mumbai City FC, the former Ferro Carril Oeste forward is expected to combine with Greg Stewart, given the duo are shrewd attackers.

Diaz is also a capable finisher and can test keepers at regular intervals. His work rate off the ball allowed Kerala Blasters to thrive in transition phases and not be caught on the counters.

#1 Greg Stewart (Center-forward)

The last and final name on the rankings list shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. Acquiring the best player of the league from the previous season is always smart business. Mumbai City FC have managed to do the same.

After winning the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers FC in the 2020-21 season, Greg Stewart made his way into the Indian Super League. In over 21 appearances he made for the Red Miners, the Scot established himself as the driving force in their attack. He registered 10 goals and provided as many assists.

While the likes of Igor Angulo and Diego Mauricio were out-and-out strikers for Mumbai last season, the Islanders lacked forward players who could fit into multiple roles. But the recruitment of Greg Stewart gives the Islanders a free-wheeling forward option.

Stewart was directly involved in 20 out of the 43 goals scored by the Men of Steel last season. Des Buckingham and co. will be hoping for Stewart to steer them towards similar glory.

Edited by Diptanil Roy