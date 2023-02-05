ISL 2022-23: Roy Krishna sinks his old side ATK Mohun Bagan as Bengaluru FC register a 2-1 win

Bengaluru FC strengthened their playoff qualification chances in the ISL 2022-23 following an important 2-1 victory against ATK Mohun Bagan at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, February 5. Dimitri Petratos' goal at the end was not enough to salvage a point following strikes from Javi Hernandez and Roy Krishna.

Simon Grayson's side showed attacking intent from the first minute as Sivasakthi and Javi Hernandez were at the end of a couple of half chances. However, the hosts replied with an excellent effort from Ashish Rai, which was parried away to safety by Gurpreet Singh in the 19th minute.

The right wing-back demonstrated his resilience once again after winning the physical battle against Parag Shrivas and unleashed a shot straight at the Bengaluru custodian.

Rohit made a strong run through the left wing before pulling the ball back for Sivasakthi. Vishal Kaith easily caught the young striker's tame finish.

Yet another opportunity was presented to the Maroons, but Federico Gallego was unable to keep the ball on target after Parag's miscued clearance fell to the Uruguayan. Similarly, Kaith's poor punch fell to Sivasakthi, whose dink failed to hit the back of the net in the 72nd minute.

Bengaluru FC finally get on the scoresheet

Just as ATK Mohun Bagan engineered chances through Liston Colaco and Pritam Kotal, Bengaluru FC completely caught the hosts off guard. This was thanks to an exceptional goal from Javi Hernandez. The attacking midfielder volleyed the ball inside the back of the net after Roshan found the Spaniard just outside the penalty box in the 78th minute.

Old boy Roy Krishna put the game beyond Mohun Bagan's distance with a simple tap-in during stoppage time. Despite flying on at full momentum, Kaith's weak punch ricocheted to Roy Krishna and fell kindly to him as he tapped the ball into an open net to double the lead.

Juan Ferrando's side pulled one back through Dimitri Petratos. The Australian's long-range strike was deflected into the back of the net by Alan Costa two minutes after after going 2-0 down. But the damage was already done and the goal was too little and too late.

With this victory, the Blues move up to the sixth spot, while ATK Mohun Bagan remain fourth. Bengaluru FC will take on Kerala Blasters in their next clash. ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, will travel to Jamshedpur to face the Red Miners on Thursday.

