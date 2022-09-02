ISL 2022-23 schedule: Kerala Blasters FC's full fixture list, match timings, and venues

Last season's runners-up Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will kick off the 2022-23 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) when they welcome Kolkata giants East Bengal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on October 7.

The Yellow Army will be hoping to build on their tremendous performances last season and go the distance this time around.

The ISL announced the full fixture list for the upcoming season on Thursday (September 1) and the Blasters have a spicy string of matches right from the start.

After their opening clash against East Bengal, KBFC will host another team from Kolkata, ATK Mohun Bagan, on October 16. Soon after, they'll face heavyweights Mumbai City FC in their fourth matchweek.

Ivan Vukomanovic's men started the previous edition with a 4-2 loss at the hands of the Mariners. But the Blasters soon gathered momentum, even amidst a COVID-19 outbreak in their camp, and sealed the fourth and final knockout spot. In the semi-finals, KBFC locked horns with Jamshedpur FC and came away with a 2-1 victory over two legs.

In a replay of the last edition's semis, the Blasters will face the Red Miners on December 4, while the return leg is scheduled for January 3, 2023. Meanwhile, the ISL season will also reignite the footballing rivalry down south, when KBFC face Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC on December 11 and 19, respectively.

On November 12, the Kerala-based club will travel to Hyderabad to square off against the defending champions.

Meanwhile, in pursuit of glory, the Yellow Tuskers have made some significant additions to the side ahead of the upcoming season. The likes of Ivan Kalyuzhnyi, Victor Mongil, Dimitrios Diamantakos, and Apostolos Giannou will be hoping to guide Kerala to their maiden ISL title.

The full ISL 2022-23 league stage fixture list for Kerala Blasters FC

Here is the full list of Kerala Blasters FC's fixtures for the upcoming ISL season, along with the match timings and venues:

Kerala Blasters FC's schedule for the 2022-23 ISL season. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/KeralaBlasters)

The regular league stage will come to a close on February 26, 2023, with a high-intensity final day clash between Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC.

