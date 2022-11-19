ISL 2022-23: Substitutes work wonders as Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 3-1

Chennaiyin FC registered a convincing victory in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 over Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, November 19. Petar Sliskovic's first-half strike gave his team but it was cancelled by Ishan Pandita in the second half.

However, Vincy Barretto and Nasser El Khayati came off the bench to make an instant impact and drive the Marina Machans to a 3-1 win.

Chennaiyin kept knocking on the door. Their bright start nearly paid off when Fallou Diagne's thunderous volley nearly nestled into the back of the net after he latched on to a weak clearance.

Jackson Dhas was in the thick of things in the first half. He tied up Sliskovic twice, who failed to get the decisive touch. However, the Croat was third time lucky.

Duker's exquisite through-ball found Jackson, who made a lightning run on the counter attack. The winger's shot was parried away on to the path of Sliskovic by Rehenesh. Chennaiyin's No. 9 made no mistake by diverting the ball into the back of the net to drive Thomas Brdaric's side into a well-deserved lead.

Jamshedpur FC's equalizer goes in vain

Aidy Boothroyd's side were saved by the gracious hands of Rehenesh early in the second half. The shot-stopper made himself big to deny Prasanth in a 1-v-1 situation to keep his side in the game.

The hosts came close to scoring their second of the game, but Sliskovic's curler shot went a whisker away from the far corner.

Chennaiyin FC's backline failed to deal with an aerial ball which allowed Ishan Pandita to equalize the score with a fine finish. However, Jamshedpur FC found themselves behind within a minute after finding parity.

Vincy Barretto scored his first goal for the club with his first touch of the game. El Khayati's delicious cross was met and placed well by the young Indian winger to drive them into the lead in the 77th minute.

The Dutch wizard once again worked his magic at the top of the field. His fancy footwork left two defenders and the goalkeeper of Jamshedpur FC on the floor before rolling the ball into the back of the net. The Netherlands international has already made a name for himself at the Marina Arena.

Thomas Brdaric will be ecstatic with the result after suffering a huge loss to Mumbai City FC a week ago. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC will be looking for solutions to get his side out of the ongoing conundrum as they prepare to face East Bengal next week.

Chennaiyin FC will travel to Bhubaneshwar to take on Odisha FC in their next encounter.

