ISL 2022-23: Top 3 center-back pairings of all time

Defenders constitute an essential part of a team's success. Central defenders are known to be vocal characters in a football club, leading the pack from the back. Earlier, the center-back's role was also limited to his defensive abilities. Very little of the offensive abilities were taken into account.

In the modern era of the sport, the role of center-backs has seen a mild evolution. The defender is an essential part of the team's attacking phase, participating actively in the build-up. Central defenders are also a key element during offensive and defensive set-pieces, with their aerial abilities taking precedence.

The ISL is no different. With the advent of more and more European players in the league over time, the requirements for the role of the centre-back have witnessed a stark contrast from its predecessors. The ISL has witnessed a large variety of centre-backs being used by different coaches to suit the needs of the team.

On that note, let's take a look at the three all-time best centre-back pairings in the ISL.

#3 Peter Hartley and Eli Sabia (Jamshedpur FC)

The Jamshedpur FC defensive duo formed the ideal partnership in the 2021-22 season. Their experience has helped the side both offensively and defensively. Peter Hartley and Eli Sabia are both physically strong and imposing, making it difficult for opposition forwards to have it easy in the final third. Their imposing persona has also helped the side bag important goals in set-pieces.

The duo have made 48 interceptions and 83 tackles over the course of the 2021-22 season. Hartley and Sabia have made four goal contributions for the Men of Steel. The Red Miners duo formed one of the best defensive pairings in the ISL and will be seen pairing up in the 2022-23 season as well.

#2 Sandesh Jhingan-Tiri (ATK Mohun Bagan)

ATK Mohun Bagan's defensive duo of Sandesh Jhingan and Tiri have been one to take notes from. The two players are known to share a great relationship off the pitch, the impact of which is visible in their on-field actions. The Spaniard has combined well with the Indian national team centre-back and has managed to protect the Mariners' goal on plenty of occasions.

Jhingan and Tiri's partnership is a combination of destroyer and creator respectively. Jhingan played the role of the destroyer, hindering the opposition's plans and moves. Tiri, meanwhile, is essential for the creative department.

#1 Mourtada Fall-Hernan Santana (Mumbai City FC)

Despite being a midfielder, Hernan Santana was often used as a central defender by Mumbai City FC's head coach Sergio Lobera. Santana formed a partnership with Mourtada Fall and was responsible for the club's historic double-winning season.

The duo were equally creative on the ball as well as sound without it. Santana and Fall orchestrated Lobera's build-up philosophy, helping the side progress the ball forward.

Santana and Fall's defensive duo have been one of the most interesting centre-back pairings in the league's history. This is probably due to the brand of football that was played by the Islanders in the 2020-21 season.

