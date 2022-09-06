ISL 2022-23: Top 5 ISL goals of all time

Since Atletico de Kolkata's Fikru Teferra Lemessa scored the first-ever Indian Super League (ISL) goal in the inaugural match against Mumbai City FC on October 12, 2014, the league has witnessed a plethora of stunning strikes.

With another season of the Indian footballing gala on the horizon, fans will be expecting to see more of the same. Last season saw a few box-office goals, starting with Greg Stewart's free-kick and Liston Colaco's audacious knuckle-ball strike to Adrian Luna's peach of a finish. But did any of those goals make it to Sportskeeda's top five all-time list?

Well, while it's difficult to pick and choose between all these incredible goals scored across multiple ISL seasons, here are the top five ISL goals of all time in no particular order:

#5 ISL 2021-22: Alvaro Vazquez - Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC

A sweetly struck, outrageous long-range goal does have a certain euphoria surrounding it. How wild can it get, though? Well, Kerala Blasters FC's Alvaro Vazquez really did score a goal from within his own half in the 2021–22 season.

The Spanish forward recovered the ball in his own half against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) late in the second half. Subhasish Roy Chowdhary, the NEUFC shot-stopper, was off his line, and Vazquez quickly noticed it.

The quick-thinking Kerala player slammed a long, curling shot towards the Highlanders goal. Unprepared, Subhasish attempted to scurry back into position, but the ball slipped past the helpless goalie and rolled gently into the goal.

#4 ISL 2019-20: Rafael Crivellaro - Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC

It might be a bit of nostalgia, or it might be a bit of first-time charm, but Rafael Crivellaro's long-range strike in the 2019-20 season does hold a special place in the hearts of many.

Chennaiyin FC were pitted against NEUFC in a group stage clash. The first half ended goalless despite the Marina Machans creating multiple chances.

However, just 12 minutes after the break, the Brazilian maestro took the burden of scoring on his own shoulders. When Crivellaro received the ball near the half-way line, there were still 55 yards and a hapless keeper between him and the goal.

The Chennaiyin man waved his left foot almost like a magic wand and the parabolic trajectory of the ball that followed evaded Subhasish in the Highlanders goal.

#3 ISL 2014: Pavel Elias - Delhi Dynamos vs Atletico de Kolkata

Atletico de Kolkata, under the tutelage of Antonio Lopez Habas, were a force to be reckoned with in the first season of the ISL.

The Kolkata giants were on a winning run when they came across Alessandro Del Piero's Delhi Dynamos. Jofre Mateu gave the Kolkata giants the lead from the penalty spot right after the break and Habas seemed determined to protect the narrow lead.

In the 73rd minute, the voice of logic and reasoning silenced inside the Salt Lake Stadium, euphoria struck. Delhi's Pavel Elias eyed a defensive clearance from Juanmi from inside the opposition box.

The Czech striker, from 22 meters out, positioned himself to launch a venomous volley, carressing the ball with the outstep of his right foot. Elevating the pazazz of the tournament, the ball swerved and crashed into the top corner of the net.

The helpless custodian between the sticks? Subhasish yet again.

#2 ISL 2021-22: Greg Stewart - Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Greg Stewart was the cornerstone of Jamshedpur FC's Shield-winning run the previous season.

The Scot would often slot in as a creator, sometimes as a finisher, and in almost every appearance as an utter football genius.

In their opening league-stage matchup against Kerala Blasters FC, Stewart stepped up to take a free kick over 30 yards from the goal. Blasters custodian Prabhsukhan Singh Gill left a ton of space at the near post as Stewart's eyes lit up.

He attempted to curl the ball past the wall and thread it through the narrow opening on the first post. Stewart executed his elaborate plan to a tee. The ball followed the precise trajectory, kissed the post before hugging the net. A freekick of the highest order.

#1 ISL 2020-21: Bright Enobakhare - East Bengal vs FC Goa

Probably more of a preference thing, but in football there's not quite as many sights as pulsating as a forward flooring helpless opposition defenders with a bit of razzle-dazzle and then passing the ball into the net. But how many defenders is too many?

Well, East Bengal's Bright Enobakhare danced past four players to score an extraordinary goal against FC Goa in the Red and Gold brigade's first ISL season.

After winning the ball in midfield, Jacques Maghoma fed the Nigerian forward in the opposition half.

Bright took the ball with a neat first touch, but it seemed that he would lose control of the proceedings after the second. However, he outmuscled his marker before moving past three more defenders. FC Goa's entire rearguard stood as mere onlookers as he sent Mohammad Nawaz diving with a feint and then calmly tucked the ball home.

With the entire Goan defense at his mercy, Bright sealed a spot in the ISL folklore for years to come.

Edited by Samya Majumdar