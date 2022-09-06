ISL 2022-23: Top 5 ISL goalscorers of all time

The Indian Super League (ISL) has witnessed some extraordinary goal-getters throughout its existence. With the advent of modern attacking coaches, the tendency for a positive outcome inside the box has seen a significant rise over the years.

Forwards from various clubs are witnessing a rise in their goal-scoring form and an overall rise in the total tally of goals scored across seasons.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five ISL goalscorers of all time.

#5 Marcelo Leite Pereira (34 goals in 87 ISL appearances)

The man from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, made waves with his performances for Delhi Dynamos (now defunct) and won the Golden Boot in the 2016 season, netting 10 goals in 15 matches.

An attacking midfielder by trait, Marcelinho earned plaudits with his consistent performances on the Indian subcontinent.

#4 Roy Krishna (36 goals in 60 ISL appearances)

The Fijian ace striker joined ATK (now defunct) at the start of the 2019-20 season and had an instant impact under Antonio Lopez Habas. Krishna guided the team to the ISL trophy, beating Chennaiyin FC in the finals.

Krishna was guaranteed a place in the ATK Mohun Bagan side where he played a similar role under Habas. Although the Mariners failed to win any silverware, Roy Krishna's had a massive impact on the side.

The former Wellington Phoenix man has seen a dip in form in the 2021-22 edition of the ISL and managed only seven goals in 16 appearances.

He has now joined Sunil Chhetri at Bengaluru FC, where the two are plotting a comeback both individually and for the club.

#3 Ferran Corominas (48 goals in 57 ISL appearances)

Ferran Corominas took the ISL by storm after his arrival in 2017. The former Espanyol forward bagged 18 goals in 20 appearances during his first season with FC Goa, ending up winning the Golden Boot award.

He continued his run of form and netted 16 goals in 17 appearances for the Gaurs and won the Golden Boot for the second time. In his last season with the Gaurs, Coro netted 14 times in 17 matches, taking his tally to 48 goals over the course of three seasons.

He was rumored to be joining fellow ISL outfit Jamshedpur FC in the 2021-22 season but a move did not happen.

#2 Sunil Chhetri (51 goals in 114 ISL appearances)

The Bengaluru FC skipper is one of the most reliable men inside the opposition's box. Sunil Chhetri has been at the forefront of the Blues' attack and the Indian national team forward has done so on the majority of occasions.

He witnessed a dip in his goal-scoring form under Marco Pezzaiouli but the target-man has regained confidence under new boss Simon Grayson.

Chhetri has been one of the most consistent players in a Bengaluru FC shirt, with the national team maturing into a No. 10 role on certain occasions.

#1 Bartholomew Ogbeche ( 53 goals in 77 ISL appearances)

Bartholomew Ogbeche currently plays for Hyderabad FC. The Nigerian forward started his stint in Indian football with NorthEast United FC during the ISL 2018-19 season. He was brought in by former Highlanders manager Eelco Schattorie.

Since his introduction to Indian football, the Nigerian talisman has been a growing sensation with every passing season.

In his first season, he bagged 12 goals in 18 appearances. He joined his Dutch coach at Kerala Blasters FC the following season. Ogbeche netted 15 times in 16 appearances for the Yellow Tuskers, missing out on the Golden Boot against Nerijus Valskis due to a lower number of assists.

In the 2020-21 season, Sergio Lobera lured him to Mumbai City FC, where he bagged eight goals in 23 appearances for the club. He then moved to Hyderabad FC, where he had an amazing season, scoring 18 goals in 20 matches and eventually winning the Golden Boot award.

