ISL 2022-23: Why Ashique Kuruniyan could be a pivotal signing for ATK Mohun Bagan

For quite some time now, ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) have been handpicking some of the finest Indian talents to bolster their core team. Although they weren't able to win the Indian Super League (ISL) title last season, the Kolkata giants are already one of the pre-tournament favoriotes for the upcoming campaign.

The Mariners have managed to land Ashique Kuruniyan, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Vishal Kaith, and Asish Rai, few of the most sought-after talents in the country. However, taking into consideration Juan Ferrando's tactical approach, Kuruniyan is one individual who could definitely have an exciting outing in the upcoming season.

The Malappuram-born winger broke into the Indian football scene once he was selected to join La Liga side Villarreal's third team in 2016. Although the move to Spain wasn't as fruitful as expected owing to a hamstring injury, Kuruniyan looked impressive while representing FC Pune City back in India.

In 2019, the Pune-based club disbanded, and Kuruniyan signed for Bengaluru FC (BFC). After three seasons, 44 matches, and two goals with the Blues, the 25-year-old is finally ready for a new challenge with the Green and Maroon Brigade.

Ashique Kuruniyan's versatility makes him a prized asset for ATK Mohun Bagan

During his three-year stint at BFC, Kuruniyan played across multiple positions. Initially, he started out as an out-and-out winger. But then head coach Carles Cuadrat decided to deploy the youngster as a full-back.

In the Spaniard's 4-3-3 setup, Kuruniyan worked down the left flank. His pace and lanky physical build allowed him to develop into a very attacking full-back. Although his defensive abilities were often questioned, he more than made up for it with his ability to carry the ball up the pitch.

Even under Marco Pezzaiuoli, the Kerala lad was deputized for a similar role last season. While many have argued that playing as a full-back doesn't do justice to his attacking potential, Ferrando nurturing him at ATK Mohun Bagan might help Kuruniyan take his game to the next level.

Kuruniyan is a driving force on the field with his dribbling abilities and is also quite adept at sweetly timing the ball with both feet. Against Afghanistan in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, national team coach Igor Stimac deployed him as a left-winger. The 25-year-old ended the game with an assist for the match-winning goal and was one of the star performers of the night.

Playing further up the pitch at Bagan might do wonders for Kuruniyan as he will be allowed to make more darting runs into the box, or slip outside and drill in a pelting cross. Meanwhile, Ferrando during his tenure at FC Goa, and in his brief time with ATKMB, has shown that he would like his team to press from the front. Having someone like Kuruniyan, who is known for electric pace and workrate, might help the Spaniard in executing his plans.

Having played as a left-back, a winger and even as a left-sided midfielder, Kuruniyan has the ability to mature into a wing-back if need be. Ferrando has occasionally reverted to a three-at-the-back formation and the youngster's relentless intensity on the flanks might be a prized possession for the Spanish gaffer.

Ashique Kuruniyan's numbers show there's a rough diamond waiting to be nurtured

The versatile winger has been a consistent starter in both club and national team colors despite his roles being different. As mentioned earlier, Stimac has mostly deployed him as a winger. Kuruniyan combined brilliantly with Liston Colaco against Afghanistan, with the former BFC man playing on the left flank. Colaco took a more central position and the pair switched roles brilliantly throughout the game.

This delicious combination could become a more common occurrence when the two play together at ATK Mohun Bagan next season.

Kuruniyan had an underwhelming 2021-22 season, but still showcased his ability to drive through. The former FC Pune City star completed 61 percent of his attempted dribbles and was fouled 1.1 times in every game. However, those numbers were drastically brighter in the 2019-20 season.

Kuruniyan completed 1.6 dribbles per game back then, double the number from last season. He was also creatively more involved under Cuadrat in the first season. The winger created two big chances in his seven appearances and bagged one assist. Kuruniyan scored just one goal last season. His shots per game also went down drastically from 1.3 in 2020-21 to a meager 0.8 last campaign.

Given his stint in Spain, Kuruniyan is well aware of the fine technicalities of the game and should fit into Ferrando's system. He will expectedly be operating further up the pitch and his quantity and quality of shots will also increase. What remains to be seen is if the conjecture and reality overlap throughout the upcoming season.

