For a decade now, the Indian Super League has stood as a predominant football competition in India. The ISL has been a breeding ground for several young players in India and has played a pivotal role in the country’s recent development in the sport.

Six different teams have clinched the ISL title, with Atletico de Kolkata leading the tally with three championships. Chennaiyin FC have secured the title twice, while Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Mumbai City FC, and Hyderabad FC have each won it once.

Although the upcoming season holds the possibility of a new champion, let’s reflect on the past winners of the ISL.

2014 - Winners: Atletico de Kolkata, Runner-up: Kerala Blasters FC

The Indian Super League started in 2014, marking the inception of the country’s current premier football competition.

The inaugural season featured eight teams in a three-month competition, adopting a home-and-away format. Several footballing icons graced the event, with renowned names such as Robert Pires, Alessandro Del Piero, Marco Materazzi, Luis Garcia, and several icons playing in India.

Chennaiyin FC, led by Materazzi, clinched the top spot in the league standings but were eliminated in the semi-finals against Kerala Blasters FC. In the other semi-final, Atletico de Kolkata triumphed over FC Goa, setting the stage for a thrilling finale against the Blasters.

The final lived up to the billing, with Atletico de Kolkata’s Mohammed Rafique scoring in stoppage time to secure a dramatic victory.

2015 – Winners: Chennaiyin FC, Runners-up: FC Goa

In the second season of the ISL, India witnessed the arrival of more footballing icons, including Nicolas Anelka, Freddie Ljungberg (Mumbai City FC), David Trezeguet (Pune City FC), and Roberto Carlos (Delhi Dynamos).

FC Goa emerged as the leaders in the league stages this time, with Atletico de Kolkata and Chennaiyin FC once again securing spots in the semi-finals, alongside Delhi Dynamos.

The Gaurs beat Delhi Dynamos in the semi-finals, while Chennaiyin FC secured a thrilling 4-2 victory over ATK, setting the stage for a final between two attacking teams.

The final once again lived up to expectations, with Goa taking a 2-1 lead in the 87th minute, only for Chennaiyin to stage a comeback and score twice in the stoppage time, snatching the title away from the Gaurs.

The season undoubtedly marked one of the most memorable years in the ISL, culminating in a stunning finale.

2016 – Winners: Atletico de Kolkata, Runners-up: Kerala Blasters FC

The Indian Super League continued to draw in star players, with notable additions including John Arne-Riise, Helder Postiga, and Diego Forlan joining the league.

This time, there was a shift in the league’s dominance, as Mumbai City FC, led by head coach Alexandre Guimaraes, claimed the top spot with 23 points in 14 games.

Kerala Blasters secured the second position, trailing Mumbai by just one point, while Delhi Dynamos and Atletico de Kolkata also earned spots in the semi-finals. Following two intense semi-final matches, ATK and Kerala Blasters FC once again won, setting the stage for a showdown - a repeat of the 2014 final.

As fate would have it, it was the Kolkata side who once again prevailed over Kerala, this time in a penalty shootout, making them the first team to clinch two ISL titles.

2017-18 – Winners: Chennaiyin FC, Runners-up: Bengaluru FC

The ISL witnessed a format change, welcoming two additional teams. I-League team Bengaluru FC and the newly established Jamshedpur FC successfully won the bidding war, expanding the league to ten teams and extending the competition duration from three to five months.

Debutants Bengaluru FC took center stage during the league stages, boasting a star-studded lineup that included Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. They ended the season with 40 points, eight ahead of the second-placed Chennaiyin FC and ten clear of semi-finalists Pune City FC and FC Goa.

Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC clashed in the finals after defeating Pune and Goa. Bengaluru were initially considered the heavy favorites, but Chennaiyin FC once again staged a comeback, securing a 3-2 victory and claiming their second ISL title.

2018-19 – Winners: Bengaluru FC, Runners up: FC Goa

Defending champions Bengaluru FC continued their fine form in the ISL, this time under the guidance of Carles Cuadrat, who replaced Albert Roca.

Bengaluru FC were level on points with FC Goa in the standings but clinched the lead based on a superior head-to-head record. Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC rounded out the top four, while former champions ATK and Chennaiyin FC had a forgettable season.

In the semi-finals, both Bengaluru and Goa convincingly defeated NorthEast United and Mumbai City. Bengaluru, once again viewed as heavy favorites, managed to meet expectations this time, securing victory over FC Goa in extra time, courtesy of a goal from Rahul Bheke.

2019-20 – Winners: ATK, Runners-up: Chennaiyin FC

The 2019-20 season saw some major changes to the ISL. Pune City FC and Delhi Dynamos disbanded, making way for Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC.

Additionally, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed that the ISL winners would partake in the prestigious AFC Champions League. Consequently, the ISL introduced two different trophies—one for the league winners and another for the playoff champions. The league winners secured a direct spot in the Champions League, while the playoff victors were crowned ISL champions.

FC Goa claimed the ISL Shield by finishing top of the league after 18 games. Head coach Sergio Lobera earned plaudits for his approach and attractive football style, as the Goan club became the first ISL club to qualify for the AFC Champions League.

Alongside FC Goa, ATK, Bengaluru FC, and Chennaiyin FC qualified for the playoffs. Chennaiyin FC beat FC Goa with an aggregate score of 6-5, while ATK defeated Bengaluru FC with a scoreline of 3-2.

In the final, ATK emerged victorious once again, with head coach Antonio Lopez Habas making history by winning his second ISL title with the club.

2020-21 – Winners: Mumbai City FC, Runners-up: ATK Mohun Bagan

The 2020-21 ISL season took place without spectators due to COVID-19, with matches held at three venues in Goa.

Notably, two Indian football powerhouses, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, made their debut in the ISL. Mohun Bagan merged with ATK, while East Bengal became the league’s 11th team.

Mumbai City FC, under the guidance of former FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera, etched their name in history by clinching both the ISL Shield and the championship.

Although they tied in points with ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai secured the Shield with a superior head-to-head record. In the playoffs, Mumbai triumphed over FC Goa in a penalty shootout, while Mohun Bagan overcame NorthEast United.

In the final, Mumbai City FC emerged victorious, defeating the reigning champions 2-1, courtesy of a 90th-minute goal by Bipin Singh.

2021-22 – Winners: Hyderabad FC, Runners-up: Kerala Blasters FC

The 2021-22 season unfolded behind closed doors due to COVID-19 yet again. This season saw two new unlikely winners in the ISL, with Jamshedpur FC emerging as Shield winners and Hyderabad FC clinching the ISL title.

Guided by Owen Coyle, Jamshedpur secured the league with 43 points, a five-point lead over second-placed Hyderabad FC. But despite their success in the league stages, they faced defeat against Kerala Blasters in the playoffs, while Hyderabad FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan in the other playoff.

The highly anticipated final between two in-form teams stirred excitement. Kerala Blasters took the lead in the 68th minute, but Hyderabad FC managed to equalize with two minutes remaining in regulation time.

The Nizams ultimately clinched victory in the penalty shootout, marking the first title in India for Spanish head coach Manolo Marquez.

2022-23 – Winners: ATK Mohun Bagan, Runners-up: Bengaluru FC

The ninth edition of the ISL marked the reinstatement of the home-and-away format after a two-year gap. This season also featured a playoff system featuring six teams. The top two teams earned direct spots in the semi-finals, while teams placed from 3rd to 6th contested in knockout ties for a semi-final berth.

Mumbai City FC, led by Des Buckingham, dominated the league, setting numerous records on their way to winning the Shield. Ultimately, they ended the season with an unprecedented 46 points, the highest ever in ISL history, and also had the highest goal tally by a team.

Mumbai and Hyderabad secured the top two spots, with ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters FC, and Odisha FC entering the playoffs. Bengaluru and Mohun Bagan beat Kerala Blasters and Odisha, respectively, to earn a spot in the semi-finals.

In a surprising turn of events, Bengaluru FC stunned everyone by defeating Mumbai City in the two-legged semis, while Mohun Bagan overcame Hyderabad. The finals witnessed ATK Mohun Bagan clinching their first ISL title by beating Bengaluru FC in a penalty shootout.