ISL 2023-24 Best Indian XI: Mumbai City FC players dominate; surprise forward leads the attack line

With Mumbai City FC stabbing three goals past Mohun Bagan SG in reply to a first-half strike from Jason Cummings in the 2023-24 ISL Cup final on Saturday, May 5, another scintillating season of Indian football came to a close.

While the Islanders walked away with the Cup, the Mariners had previously bested their old foes on the final matchday to clinch the ISL League Shield and book a berth in the AFC Champions League 2. Although it may seem like only two teams were gunning for the two silverware on offer, the league stages were wide open until the final day.

Four teams were still in the race for the Shield until the final few matchweeks, but ultimately it played out as an eventual final between Mumbai and Mohun Bagan.

The knockout stages were jam-packed with plenty of drama as well - the Islanders' historic late comeback victory in the first leg of the semi-final against FC Goa, the Mariners overturning Odisha's narrow lead in front of their home fans, and finally the decisive knockout punch from the Petr Kratky-coached outfit in the finale. But the success of the native players ultimately made the ISL 2023-24 season one for the history books.

Unexpected breakthrough seasons, some old guards returning to form, heavy hitters extending their rich spell, and foreign coaches showering more trust on local players - the Indians played a dictating role across the tournament.

As the dust continues to settle, after what has been a telling season of football, let's look at the all-Indian Team of the season:

* Formation: 4-3-3

GOALKEEPER

Phurba Lachenpa (Mumbai City FC)

Phurba Lachenpa won the Golden Gloves for the ISL 2023-24 season.

For Phurba Lachenpa, his nervous punches in the ISL Cup were only an outlier and a slight stain on a near-perfect season. The 26-year-old, since claiming the numero uno spot for the Islanders ahead of Mohammad Nawaz, has had tremendous growth and the 2023-24 season further cemented his place in the upper echelons of India's shot-stopping options.

In 22 appearances, Phurba had nine clean sheets, 42 saves, and a glittering Goalkeeper of the Season award to crown it all. Mumbai conceded the lowest goal tally in the league with the Sikkim-born goalie between the sticks.

DEFENDER

Amey Ranawade (Odisha FC)

Amey Ranawade has always been one of those players who showed plenty of promise but couldn't realize his breakthrough at a stage like the Indian Super League. However, he finally turned a corner in the 2023-24 season. He established himself as one of the first names on the team list for Sergio Lobera's Odisha for justifiable reasons.

The right-back made 24 appearances, where he came away with six assists and a goal with his rampant attacking surges. More notably, Ranawade completed 82 percent of his passes, which is a staggering number for someone operating further up the pitch on multiple occasions throughout matches.

Rahul Bheke (Mumbai City FC)

With injuries interrupting the seasons of India's center-back stalwarts like Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, who operated as a makeshift center-back at times, gets the nod. The veteran full-back's performances were enough to earn him a slot in the team of the season in the right-back position.

But to maintain the 4-3-3 formation, Bheke will start as a center-back in this side. The 33-year-old was an absolute rock at the back for the Islanders and one of the first names on the team sheet. With 21 tackles, 74 successful duels, 101 recoveries, and eight clean sheets under his belt, the veteran defender was one of the standout performers throughout the season.

Subhasish Bose (Mohun Bagan SG)

Subhasish Bose led Mohun Bagan SG to the ISL League Shield.

Subhasish Bose is another makeshift center-back option for the lineup, at least on paper. However, the 28-year-old operated as a left center-back for the Mariners after Antonio Lopez Habas switched to a three-at-the-back system. Even on occasions he played in his natural role as a left-back, his approach was always defense first.

Donning the captain's armband, Subhasish put his body on the line without a doubt at all occasions and won a staggering 145 duels, along with registering 132 recoveries. Even when the Mohun Bagan backline looked shaky on occasions, Subhasish stood tall.

Jay Gupta (FC Goa)

Before the start of the 2023-24 season, Jay Gupta was largely an unknown component across Indian football circuits. But him being already considered as one of the premier full-backs in the country is proof of what a season of utter brilliance can realize.

Gupta was a blistering addition to the backline, as he kept popping up with match-winning goals and assists throughout the season. His defensive responsibilities were on occasions compromised due to his surging forward runs, but that was a risk Manolo Marquez welcomed. The 22-year-old started all 25 of FC Goa's matches in the Indian Super League.

MIDFIELDERS

Puitea (Odisha FC)

Often slept on, floating under the radar, Puitea has been one of the few consistent performers in the league, whenever he has had an opportunity to showcase his quality. The 26-year-old was no different in the 2023-24 season.

Playing alongside a midfield general like Ahmed Jahouh in the Odisha midfield, Puitea operated with plenty more freedom creating 16 chances throughout the season. But his forward charges didn't hamper his staggering 86 percent passing accuracy.

Apuia (Mumbai City FC)

Many have argued that an Apuia-Puitea midfield should be given an extended run in the national team. Whether that is realized in the future is a different question, but the duo started together here in the All-Indian team of the 2023-24 season.

After another one of his consistent seasons, Apuia helped Mumbai claim the ISL Cup and recorded a goal and two assists on the way. More importantly, he was a pillar in the middle of the park, maintaining stability for Petr Kratky's side. Even in the absence of Yoell van Nieff in the final, Apuia delivered a sublime performance to carry the Islanders over the line.

Brandon Fernandes (FC Goa)

Brandon Fernandes' return to form is one of the best news for Indian football supporters and followers, and the midfielder did turn the gears up a couple notch especially in the business end of the ISL 2023-24 season. The 29-year-old looked to have found his creative freedom once again under Manolo Marquez, as he registered four assists and hammered three goals with two of them coming in the knockout stages.

He created 60 chances throughout his 20 appearances and also maintained a 78 percent passing accuracy despite operating deep in opposition territory.

FORWARDS

Vikram Pratap Singh (Mumbai City FC)

The 22-year-old had always been touted as one of the talents for the future, but there was a sufficient push required to make people realize that the future wasn't far away. Vikram Pratap Singh's exploits in the 2023-24 rightly served that purpose.

With Kratky showing ample confidence in the youngster, Vikram continued to start regularly and once he found his rhythm inside the penalty area, there was no stopping him. With eight goals and four assists, the left winger announced his arrival on the national platform.

Parthib Gogoi (NorthEast United FC)

For most clubs in the league, the central forward spot is reserved for overseas players, which many have claimed to lead to the dearth of strikers in the country. The Indian players who serve as strikers in the national team have been pushed to wide areas at their clubs.

But there's a certain Parthib Gogoi who has been trusted by NorthEast United and Juan Pedro Benali to operate from the central areas, and it has paid dividends. The 21-year-old registered five goals and four assists in his 17 outings, making him the third-highest Indian goalscorer of the season.

Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC)

Lallianzuala Chhangte was top Indian scorer of the ISL 2023-24 season.

For the initial part of the season, Lallianzuala Chhangte's impact, at least in terms of numbers, felt slightly diminished on the pitch. However, with the introduction of Petr Kratky and the Islanders picking up pace, the 26-year-old hit the highs of his previous season with an air of ease.

Excluding the cup final, Chhangte had a goal or assist contribution in his last eight matches of the ISL 2023-24 season. Ultimately, he ended the season on an enviable tally of 10 goals and six assists. Without an iota of doubt, he was again the standout Indian forward in the competition.