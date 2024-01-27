ISL 2023-24: Complete list of top Indian performers in the first half of the season

The ongoing 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL), which is also the tenth edition of the compettition since its inception way back in 2014, kicked off on September 21 last year. Facing Bengaluru FC in the season opener at home, Kerala Blasters registered a 2-1 victory in front of their passionate and vociferous supporters in Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Since then, the league which is currently on a break due to the ongoing AFC Asian Cup and the Indian Super Cup tournaments, witnessed several memorable moments. The fixture between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa on December 29, which ended in a 1-1 stalemate at Guwahati, was the last game that was played before the league went into the hiatus.

While Ivan Vukomanovic's Kerala Blasters are currently at the top of the table with 26 points from 12 matches, the 2019-20 ISL League Shield winners FC Goa are at the second spot with 24 points from just 10 matches. Manolo Marquez's side is the only team that remained unbeaten throughout the first of the 2023-24 season of the ISL.

Indian players and their exceptional numbers in this edition of the ISL so far

Contributing to those memorable moments of the season so far are some of the exceptional performances of the Indian players that brought delight to the Indian football fans.

While Kerala Blasters' Dimitrios Diamontakos leads the chart for the most goals scored with seven to his name already, NorthEast United FC's 20-year-old Parthib Gogoi is currently the joint leading Indian goalscorer along with the legendary Sunil Chhetri (three goals) of Bengaluru FC.

Although Chennaiyin FC's Brazilian midfielder Rafael Crivellaro is on top of the list for the player with the most assists (five), Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Sahal Abdul Samad is just one short of the tally with four assists under his belt, thereby holding the pole position when it comes to most assists by an Indian.

Bengaluru FC's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has made the most saves by an Indian goalkeeper in the first half of this season with 38 so far, while FC Goa's Arshdeep Singh and Odisha FC's Amrinder Singh are the joint leaders for the most clean sheets by an Indian goalkeeper with six apiece.

Jamshedpur FC's PC Laldinpuia has made the most number of successful tackles by an Indian with 24 to his name, while Hyderabad FC's most sought-after center-back Chinglensana Singh has made the most number of successful passes by an Indian (494).

When it comes to the most interceptions by an Indian, Kerala Blasters FC's Pritam Kotal is on top with 26 interceptions, while FC Goa's Brandon Fernandes leads the chart for the most chances created by an Indian (16).

The much-awaited second half of this season's ISL will get underway on January 31 with Khalid Jamil's Jamshedpur FC hosting NorthEast United FC. The league stage fixtures will end on April 14 with FC Goa taking on two-time winners Chennaiyin FC before the knockout playoffs begin.