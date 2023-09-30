ISL 2023-24: East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Hyderabad FC are set to kickstart their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign when they take on hosts East Bengal FC at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan on September 30.

East Bengal played out a goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC in their ISL opener on Monday and will be motivated to pick up their first win in their backyard against the Nizams.

Carles Cuadrat's side had a flying start to their season after reaching the final of the Durand Cup, where they just fell short of arch-rivals Mohun Bagan. However, they flattered to deceive against Jamshedpur, where they created a number of opportunities but were constantly thwarted by the Red Miners' backline.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, had their fixture against FC Goa postponed and will play their first ISL game without Manolo Marquez as head coach since November of 2020. Thangboi Singto, who was the assistant manager in Marquez's staff, has been elevated to the position of the Head Coach.

East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-Head Record

East Bengal are winless against Hyderabad in the seven times the two sides have faced each other. The last encounter between the Red and Gold army and the Nizams was in the Super Cup in April which ended in an exciting 3-3 draw.

Total matches Played - 7

Hyderabad FC wins - 4

East Bengal FC wins - 3

Draws - 0

East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC: Players to Watch out for

Cleiton Silva: The East Bengal captain and the team's top goalscorer from last season started on the bench in the match against Jamshedpur FC. His return to the starting XI will be crucial for Carles Cuadrat's side and he could help them score their first goals of the ISL season.

Naorem Mahesh: Naorem Mahesh set up a telepathic connection with Cleiton Silva in the 2022-23 season of the ISL. The duo combined on a number of occasions, helping East Bengal out of tricky situations. Their pairing will be integral to their attack on Saturday.

Makan Chote: A product of the Minerva Punjab Academy, Makan Chote joined Hyderabad from FC Goa this summer. A wily winger, the 23-year-old had a remarkable Durand Cup 2022 but failed to make it to the FC Goa eleven. He will look to turn his fortunes around at his new club and could pose a threat to East Bengal's fullbacks.

Jonathan Moya: Hyderabad FC's headline signing of 2023 is Costa Rican striker Jonathan Moya. The 31-year-old is coming off the back of a solid season in the South Korean second division league - K League 2, where he scored 14 goals in 36 games.

It will be intriguing to see how Moya's initiation into Indian football pans out at a roaring Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday evening.