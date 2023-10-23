ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Head-to-head and numbers you need to know

Former champions Hyderabad FC will square off against rivals Chennaiyin FC at the Gachibowli Stadium on Monday, October 23, in a bid to revive their faltering campaigns in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season.

Hyderabad FC suffered back-to-back defeats in their initial encounters against East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC, struggling to find their footing in the league.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC's woes have been even more pronounced, enduring three consecutive losses, conceding a total of eight goals while managing to score just once. This dismal performance marks the worst start in their ten-year ISL campaign history, adding to the urgency for a turnaround.

Chennaiyin's gaffer Owen Coyle expressed optimism about his team's improved performance, highlighting the squad's dedication and hard work during the break.

As both teams strive to open their account in the points tally, fans can expect an intense battle on the field. With renewed determination and strategic adjustments, Hyderabad and Chennaiyin will be aiming for nothing less than a victory to kick-start their ISL campaigns on a positive note.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head

Both teams have played eight matches and won three apiece. Two games have ended in a draw.

Matches Played – 8

Hyderabad FC – 3

Chennaiyin FC – 3

Draws – 2

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Key players and stats to look out for

Mohammad Yasir

Mohammad Yasir was a vital asset for Hyderabad FC in the ISL 2022-23 season but has yet to make an impact this season. He remains a safe bet to rely on due to his good playmaking skills. His role as the team's creative force demands more precision and directness to craft better chances.

Rafael Crivellaro

Crivellaro scored a stunning free-kick goal against Mohun Bagan SG in their last clash. With a solid track record of 10 goals and eight assists in the ISL, he is a crucial attacking force, relying on his exceptional footwork. Yasir and Crivellaro's performances will determine their teams' success in the upcoming fixtures.