Jamshedpur FC has announced that it is parting ways with head coach Scott Cooper through mutual agreement.

The club statement read:

"After thorough deliberation, Jamshedpur Football Club has reached an agreement to mutually part ways with head coach Scott Cooper. The club sincerely appreciates Scott's contributions during his tenure as head coach and wishes him success for his future endeavors"

Brand new season, brand new coach, but no change in the fortunes of Jamshedpur FC

Cooper was roped in just ahead of the 2023-24 season on a two-year deal back in July this year. He will depart the club after their disappointing 4-1 loss to Odisha FC at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Friday.

With just two wins out of 12 matches so far in this campaign, the 2021-22 ISL League Shield winners are languishing in the 10th position on the points table.

Jamshedpur finished the previous season in the 10th spot with just 19 points from 20 matches. They would have expected a change in the fortunes when Scott Cooper took over the reins from Aidy Boothroyd before the season kicked off.

However, there has hardly been a change in their position on the points table and their performance on the field even after 12 games of the tournament.

Next up, the 2024 Super Cup challenge awaits them in January next year. There, they have been placed alongside the in-form Kerala Blasters, NorthEast United FC, and Shillong Lajong FC in Group B.

Given their poor form, it will be a daunting task for Jamshedpur FC to get past their opponents and secure a place in the knockouts.

Although they still have ten more league matches to play in this edition of the ISL, with just nine points so far, it remains to be seen as to whether yet another new manager at this stage of the season can help them finish on a decent place.