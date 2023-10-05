ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Head-to-head and numbers you need to know

Former ISL shield-winners Jamshedpur FC and former Cup-winners Hyderabad FC are set to battle at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Thursday in the ongoing ISL 2023-24 season.

Jamshedpur, despite a modest squad, has displayed glimpses of potential, drawing against EBFC and conceding just one goal against Kerala Blasters. Their defense has been stalwart, but they are in dire need of sharpening their attacking strategies to pose a threat up front.

On the flip side, Hyderabad FC had a disappointing start to the ISL 2023-24 season, losing their first match to EBFC. With Hitesh Sharma netting an early goal, their lead was dismantled by Cleiton Silva's brace as they lost their opening game.

The game promises an intense battle, with Jamshedpur relying on their defensive resilience while striving to bolster their offensive gameplay. Hyderabad, aiming to make amends for their initial setback, will be on the offensive. It's a clash that not only holds the promise of exciting football but also the potential to shape the trajectory of both teams in this season's ISL.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head and numbers you need to know

In the head-to-head encounters between the two teams, the Red-miners have emerged victorious three times out of eight matches, while Hyderabad FC has secured only one win. The remaining four matches ended in a draw.

Head to Head:

Matches Played – 8

Jamshedpur – 3

Hyderabad – 1

Draws – 4

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Players to watch out for

Elsinho: Elshinho's impact on Jamshedpur FC's backline is evident. His 11 clearances, two tackles, and a crucial interception against East Bengal FC demonstrated his effectiveness in thwarting opposition attacks. In the match against Kerala Blasters FC, he managed 2 interceptions and a tackle, highlighting his consistent defensive contributions.

TP Rehenesh: Jamshedpur FC's goalkeeper, TP Rehenesh, has maintained an impressive 83% save rate, making 5 crucial saves in two games. His reliability under pressure has been crucial for his team's defensive stability.

Hisetsh Sharma: Hitesh Sharma's performance for Hyderabad FC stood out in the last match against East Bengal. He completed 33 passes with an accuracy rate of 81% and was very instrumental in creative plays. He also scored an early goal. His ability to control the game's tempo and his astute awareness inside the box resulted in a goal.