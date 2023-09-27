ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know 

Indian Super League (ISL) defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giants will face off against Bengaluru FC in a repeat of last year's final. The game will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday, September 27.

Mohun Bagan enjoyed a positive start to their ISL season, winning 3-1 against Punjab FC. They also won the Durand Cup earlier this year and have been performing well in the AFC Cup group stages.

They also have a strong team on paper, which makes it a tough task for Bengaluru FC to break their winning streak. Coach Juan Ferrando is also doing an excellent job with his tactics and game plans.

On the other hand, Simon Grayson's Bengaluru FC suffered a defeat against arch-rivals Kerala Blasters in their ISL season 10 opener last week. Despite their slow start to the season, however, they bring out their best in crucial matches. Therefore, the upcoming clash promises to be an exciting battle between two of the best teams in Indian football.

ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC head-to-head

The two teams have faced off seven times in ISL history. Their most recent encounter was in the ISL 2022-23 final, where the Kolkata-based side emerged victorious.

Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 7

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: 2

Bengaluru FC: 1

Draws: 4

Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC - Key players and Stats to watch out

Sahal Abdul Samad

Sahal Abdul Samad's transition to Mohun Bagan has brought about a significant tactical shift. With a track record of 10 goals and nine assists in the ISL, he has demonstrated remarkable adaptability. Sahal's versatility as a creative midfielder allows for fluid playmaking. His ability to maintain possession, exploit space, and distribute key passes has reinvigorated Mohun Bagan's attacking strategy.

Dimitri Petratos

Dimitri Petratos stands out as a clinical striker with a remarkable tally of 13 ISL goals. His precise positioning and clinical finishing inside the box have consistently yielded results. Petratos's knack for exploiting defensive gaps, timing runs, and taking accurate shots has elevated his team's offensive capabilities, solidifying his reputation as a dependable goal-scorer in the league.

Sivasakthi Narayanan

Sivasakthi Narayanan, a budding 22-year-old forward, has displayed notable potential, having scored six goals in ISL. Narayanan exhibits promising traits such as effective positioning, intelligent runs, and composure in front of the goal. His ability to exploit defensive weaknesses and create goal-scoring opportunities makes him a valuable asset for his team.

Javi Hernandez

Javi Hernandez, operating in midfield, has been a standout performer with an impressive 16-goal record. His role extends beyond conventional midfield duties, encompassing advanced positioning and goal-scoring responsibilities. Hernandez's vision, precise passing, and understanding of attacking phases have allowed him to thrive in a dual role.