ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Head-to-head and numbers you need to know

Reigning ISL Shield winners Mumbai City FC will lock horns with struggling Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 fixture at the Mumbai Football Arena on October 28.

Hyderabad FC, languishing at the bottom of the table after three defeats, will be looking to turn their season around. Despite their commendable defensive solidity, the side face a significant challenge in converting chances into goals.

Head coach Thangboi Singto acknowledges the need for a change in their fortunes, emphasizing the importance of moving past their recent setbacks.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, maintain an unbeaten run in the ISL, accumulating seven points from three games. They have won two matches and drawn one. The side will look forward to retaining their shield this season.

Coach Des Buckingham, wary of Hyderabad's potential, stresses the need for caution, acknowledging the opponent's changes and improved form. Mumbai, with its strong roster, aims to keep their ISL momentum going to claim the top spot.

For Hyderabad, the match offers a chance to break their winless streak, relying on their historical advantage over Mumbai. As both teams recalibrate for this crucial fixture, the outcome remains uncertain, setting the stage for a gripping clash on Saturday.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head

The Islanders have squared off against the Nizams on eight occasions. Both teams have won two times and the other four fixtures have ended in draws.

Matches Played – 8

Mumbai City FC – 2

Hyderabad FC – 2

Draws – 4

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Stats and players to look out for

Nikhil Poojari

Nikhil Poojari was a key player for Hyderabad FC in their ISL 2021-22 campaign, known for his defensive skills and smooth transitions from defense to attack. While he hasn't replicated his past performance this season, his dependable defensive abilities and attacking transitions continue to be valuable for the team.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Jorge Pereyra Diaz has scored 24 goals in the ISL, showcasing his consistent goal-scoring prowess. This season, he has already scored four goals in three games, emphasizing his significant scoring threat.

Diaz's ability to find the net consistently adds depth to Mumbai City's attack, making him a player of high importance for the team.