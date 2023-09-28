ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Indian Super League Shield winners Mumbai City FC will clash with Super Cup title-holders Odisha FC on September 28 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

This encounter will see the Juggernauts' coach Sergio Lobera take on his former team, with whom he completed the ISL League and Cup double - the only time it has happened in the history of the competition.

Both sides opened their ISL campaigns with wins. Jorge Pereyra Diaz's brace was enough to trounce NorthEast United FC while goals from Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Diego Mauricio sealed Odisha's win over Chennaiyin FC.

Sergio Lobera, one of the most successful coaches in the country, will be relishing this opportunity to test his side against the dominant force in Indian club football at the moment - Mumbai City.

The Islanders had a faultless season in 2022-23, winning the league after scoring 54 goals, the highest in ISL history. In doing so, they broke the record of Sergio Lobera's FC Goa from 2019-20, who had scored 46 goals in 18 games.

On Thursday, Des Buckingham will lock horns not only with Lobera but also with the likes of Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall, who were crucial to Mumbai City's successes in recent years.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head record

The two sides have historically always had exciting high-scoring encounters with an average of 4.5 goals being scored every time they meet. Mumbai, however, have the upper hand in terms of wins and have also won five of the last six encounters between the two sides.

Total matches played: 8

Mumbai City FC wins: 5

Odisha FC wins: 3

Draws: 0

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Players to Watch out for

Lallianzuala Chhangte: The ISL Hero of the League from 2022-23 had a rather suboptimal game against NorthEast United FC in terms of output. He went close on a number of occasions and also hit the woodwork once but lacked the final flourish. Chhangte will look to open his account for the ISL season against the Juggernauts.

Yoell van Nieff: Yoell was brought in to fill the shoes of Ahmed Jahouh, which is never an easy task. While he hasn't exactly hit the ground running, the Dutch midfielder has shown glimpses of his ability on a few occasions. On Monday, he will face his predecessor, which promises to serve up a fantastic duel in the middle of the park.

Ahmed Jahouh: Jahouh has been operating more as a deep-lying playmaker than an attacking midfielder since joining Odisha FC. Partnered with Lenny Rodrigues and Puitea in the opener against Chennaiyin, the Moroccan had a solid game and will be one of the players to watch out for in the match.

Diego Mauricio: The ISL 2022-23 Golden Boot winner was benched in the opener, much to the shock of a lot of Odisha FC fans and ISL Fantasy users who had picked him in their team.

However, the Brazilian scored after replacing the off-form Roy Krishna and could have pipped the Fijian to the spot of the starting striker in the team.