ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC Head-to-head and numbers you need to know 

Reigning ISL Shield winners Mumbai City FC are set to face league debutants Punjab FC in a vital ISL 2023-24 fixture at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Islanders have had a strong start to the season, winning and drawing two apiece, accumulating eight points in the process. Under the guidance of Des Buckingham, Mumbai City boast a talented squad.

Although their AFC Champions League campaign hasn't been up to the mark, Buckingham remains focused on the club's ISL campaign, determined not to let setbacks affect their pursuit to defend their league shield.

"Punjab FC have got some good players. They have got a clear way they want to play. We need to be ready for that. To another team being added in the league, it’s great, because it gives us more games and more so for that region in particular, for the people around there, because it brings them so much closer to the sport,” Des Buckingham told the media.

On the other hand, Punjab FC has yet to secure a victory this season. Their recent encounter against Chennaiyin FC ended in a nightmare, with a 5-1 loss at the Marina Arena.

Coach Staikos Vergetis is well aware of the challenges that lie ahead. Despite facing the best side in the league, his team is fully prepared to tackle the threat.

The head coach of Punjab FC praised Mumbai City FC in the press conference, stating:

"Mumbai City is a very strong team. They have constructed a squad capable of addressing every requirement a coach has for the games. They possess talented players, and I believe each player is well-suited for their respective positions, which is something I admire about this team."

Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC: Head-to-head

This encounter marks the first meeting between both teams in the history of the ISL.

Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC: Key Players and stats to look out for

Jorge Pereyra Diaz: Jorge Pereyra Diaz, with 24 ISL goals, has found the back of the net four times in three games this season, highlighting his crucial role in Mumbai City's attack.

Krishnananda Singh: Krishnananda scored a remarkable goal in Punjab FC's last match. Despite limited playing time (176 minutes in four games), he scored with his only shot on target.