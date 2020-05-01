Edu Bedia was on the fringes during the recently concluded ISL season

On the 7th of March 2020, FC Goa welcomed Chennaiyin FC to the Fatorda, hoping to overturn a three-goal arrears and script one of the most improbable comebacks in ISL history.

The Gaurs started explicitly and surged into the ascendancy from the outset, meaning that the Marina Machans were dented twice within the opening quarter of the encounter. Inevitably, the thousands in attendance at the Fatorda started dreaming of an appearance in the ISL final, even though they still required another goal to square things up on aggregate.

However, a couple of minutes post Mourtada Fall’s 21st minute strike, FC Goa and its faithful endured a furrowed brow as Hugo Boumous, their talisman for much of the campaign, succumbed to injury.

Subsequently, the anticipation and excitement seemed to evaporate and an ISL crown seemed as distant as it had ever been in the past five months for FC Goa. Yet, at that juncture, the 2018-19 ISL runners-up were able to call upon an experienced Spaniard – a midfielder who hadn’t racked up the requisite miles throughout the campaign but a replacement that made countless ISL clubs envy at FC Goa’s depth.

Edu Bedia strode onto the pitch and immediately stamped his authority on the contest. In fact, he even made the net bulge in the 81st minute as the hosts threw the kitchen sink at the 2019-20 ISL finalists.

Unfortunately, that acted as a mere consolation rather than a catalyst for a memorable turnaround. Despite the result and FC Goa’s consequent exit from the ISL, one couldn’t help but marvel at the bench strength they boasted.

To put things into perspective, Edu Bedia represented one of their most vital cogs during the 2018-19 campaign, only to find himself struggling for game time in the succeeding season.

Edu Bedia reflects on the 2019-20 ISL season

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Edu Bedia acknowledged that particular aspect, although he seems to be relishing the opportunity to analyze those things from afar during the quarantine.

“Well, I didn’t get a lot of playing time in the ISL and I feel this off-season is really crucial for me. No one likes to sit out and this summer gives me a great time to re-energise, re-focus and see where I can better at for the coming season. It involves studying my own game and look at how I can keep improving. The season was challenging for me mentally. Nobody wants to be left behind, but we have some really talented guys in the team. So, spending a lot of time on the bench was understandable. I can now look at the season from some distance which I hope will help me get a clearer picture,” he said.

Additionally, Edu Bedia opened up on what he had been doing during the quarantine, especially as the situation in Spain has progressively gotten worse.

“I have been staying in quarantine at home. Staying safe is the most important thing right now at this point in time. I have been spending time with my family, who I have been away with during the ISL season. I am trying to keep myself fit by doing workouts indoors and eating healthy. Well, it’s not ideal, but going by what is happening in Spain at the moment, we have to make the best of the situation,” he added.

The current situation with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has allowed countless footballers, including those in the ISL, to delve into hobbies that they wouldn’t have taken up under normal circumstances.

In fact, Hugo Boumous, the MVP of the 2019-20 ISL, mentioned that he had been looking after his garden during the off-season. Thus, one couldn’t help but ask the Spanish midfielder what hobbies he had been involving himself in, especially at a time when positivity remains in short supply.

“I have been refining my cooking skills. I am brushing up on my English. So, that’s something I have taken up during my time. I like my stuff organised, so I have spent a lot of time organising as well. I am a big fan of cycling and I miss going out on the road with my cycle. But I keep cycling at home. I love my dog, Pincho. With all the time, I am learning new things about him. I am not such an avid video game player, but while playing I like FIFA and I like to play with Barcelona,” he elaborated.

Edu Bedia (L) is spending time at home during the quarantine

Thus, it seems that Edu Bedia is utilizing his time optimally and is honing skills that would not have found a way into his routine. As for his culinary skills, it seems poetic that a midfielder capable of cooking up incredible performances in the ISL is now literally serving delectable dishes.

And, that, is something FC Goa would hope he conjures on a regular basis next season in the ISL. If the Gaurs somehow manage to incorporate midfielders of the ilk of Edu Bedia and Hugo Boumous in their playing eleven, a maiden ISL title might not be too far away.

After all, on the 7th of March 2020, when things threatened to turn horribly pear-shaped in the ISL semi-final, the Spaniard offered a glimpse of his quality and one that has allowed the FC Goa faithful to expect bigger and better things in the upcoming ISL season.