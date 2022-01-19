FC Goa vs SC East Bengal - Who will win today's ISL match?

FC Goa will host SC East Bengal in match no. 65 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

The two sides met earlier in the competition, with the Gaurs edging past the Red and Gold brigade on that occasion. Things have changed in both camps since then. Derrick Perreira is currently in charge of FC Goa and Mario Rivera will be leading SC East Bengal.

Both sides will be looking to get out of the mess they are in and launch a fresh bid to get back into the competition in the second round of fixtures.

FC Goa vs SC East Bengal Head-to-Head

The Gaurs have met the Red and Gold Brigade on three occasions before this. The two encounters ended in draws. The last meeting ended in a 4-3 win for the Gaurs.

Matches played: 3

FC Goa wins: 1

SC East Bengal wins: 0

Draws: 2

FC Goa vs SC East Bengal Team News

FC Goa

FC Goa have no injury concerns but may miss out on some names due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

SC East Bengal

SC East Bengal will miss the services of forward Antonio Perosevic, who continues to serve his suspension.

FC Goa vs SC East Bengal live telecast and streaming

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

FC Goa vs SC East Bengal Prediction

With the Kolkata-based club having a new gaffer, it will be tough to decode how they will approach the game. Hence, not too much can be said of this game keeping in mind that Derrick Perreira won't have his entire arsenal at his disposal.

Prediction: FC Goa 1-1 SC East Bengal

Edited by Diptanil Roy