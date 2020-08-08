ISL: Jamshedpur FC's new boss Owen Coyle vows to bring in attacking football

Former Irish international Owen Coyle, who is the new coach of Jamshedpur FC, is keen on assembling a team with attacking prowess in a quest to steer them to their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) trophy in the 2019/20 campaign.

The 54-year-old put pen to paper on a long-term deal with the Red Mariners on the back of a stellar season with Chennaiyin FC. Coyle turned the table with Marina Machans by guiding them to runners-up position after a catastrophic start under John Gregory.

While speaking in the online press conference after shortly being announced as the new head coach, Coyle said: "I'm delighted to come back to India. Jamshedpur is an ambitious club with excellent players and infrastructure. I want to put together a team with attacking competency to win games and achieve season targets."

Jamshedpur FC made their debut during the 2017-18 season, but a mixture of misfortune and poor judgment from the board has let the team down. The club has failed to qualify for the playoffs for three consecutive seasons under Steve Coppell, Cesar Ferrando, and Antonio Iriondo.

The expectation bar among the JRD Tata Sports Complex faithful is high after Owen Coyle's Chennaiyin FC produced mouthwatering attacking football and consistent results last season.

"This is a huge challenge for me as the club has not qualified for the playoffs yet. But, it's a fresh start and my job is to find the right balance between the Indian and foreign players. I'm looking forward to working with the entire squad." he added.

Jamshedpur FC are busy in the transfer market despite boasting the likes of David Grande, Narendar Gahlot, Amarjit Singh, and Aitor Monroy in the squad. When queried about the potential incomings, Coyle insisted that Jamshedpur FC remain focussed on digging deep to find the right players before the pre-season kicks off.

"We are looking at all the areas to improve with the use of transfer market. To win matches, we have to score goals. We're working hard to secure a top striker. On top of that, we have some Indian players such as Narendar and Amarjit, but the key is always the jigsaw and to put the piece together. I'm looking forward to bringing exciting football to Jamshedpur FC." he said.

Jamshedpur FC has great fans but little success

Over the years, success has not followed Jamshedpur FC albeit good backing from their supporters. However, the former Bolton Wanderers manager vows to make them proud after football resumes following the COVID-19 ordeal.

Advertisement

" I'm impressed with the passion and support for this club. I want to put a smile on everybody's face. Football is a huge part in supporters lives during these tough times. We want to build a team which represents the core values of the club. We are trying to win games and entertain the fans as well." Coyle concluded.

Jamshedpur FC have reportedly roped in Jackichand Singh and Nerijus Valskis to add more firepower to their attacking line. On the other hand, the club has lost the services of CK Vineeth and Tiri, who signed for East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan respectively.