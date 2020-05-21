Viren D'Silva (left) is set to resign as CEO of Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters CEO Viren D’Silva is all set to leave the club little over a year after he rejoined the Indian Super League (ISL) franchise, Sportskeeda has learned. The news follows that of former captain Sandesh Jhingan’s departure from the club. According to a source close to Sportskeeda, D’Silva has already submitted his resignation or is expected to do so by the end of this week.

The Kerala Blasters CEO is said to have had problems with certain members of the management, particularly Karolis Skinkys, the sporting director at the club. However, that is supposedly just one of several issues that prompted D’Silva to quit Kerala Blasters.

“Viren has either submitted or will submit his resignation this week as he has had some conflict with certain members within the management. There have been some issues between him and Karolis, but not just him, I think its several issues that prompted him to do this,” a source within Kerala Blasters told Sportskeeda.

Karolis Skinkys joined Kerala Blasters as Sporting Director, from FK Suduva in Lithuania, as recently as March this year. Skinkys brought in more than half a decade of experience at FK Suduva, who he guided to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history.

Our CEO, Viren D'Silva, met with the honorable Sports Minister of Kerala, Sri @EP_Jayarajan, along with the Mayor and MLA of Kozhikode to discuss the development of various football projects in Kerala.



#YennumYellow #KeralaBlasters — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) November 5, 2019

Viren D'Silva returned to Kerala Blasters in 2019

D’Silva initially worked with Kerala Blasters way back in 2014 and 2015, and was crucial to putting together the team that made the finals back in 2016. He made a return to the club in March 2019 when he replaced Varun Tripuraneni as CEO of Kerala Blasters.

Our club CEO, Viren D'Silva, penned down his thoughts on the recent #BFCKB clash
#FansNotFoes #YennumYellow #LetsFootball #SouthernDerby — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) November 25, 2019

D’Silva’s is the latest in a string of personnel changes at the club that saw Kibu Vicuna replace Eelco Schattorie as manager of Kerala Blasters in April, and Sandesh Jhingan leave the club earlier this week. The Kochi-based club finished the 2019-20 season in seventh place, failing to make the playoffs for the third season running.