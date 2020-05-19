ISL: Sandesh Jhingan set to leave Kerala Blasters 

Sandesh Jhingan is set to leave Kerala Blasters (Credits: ISL)

In a startling development, Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan seems primed to leave Kerala Blasters, bringing down the curtains on his 6-year stint at the ISL club, Sportskeeda has learnt from its sources.

The situation has come about due to the ISL outfit undergoing financial problems. In fact, it is also being alleged that the club has asked several players to take a wage cut, something that also led to Tiri’s proposed move to the southern ISL club breaking down.

Additionally, it is also being reported that Sandesh Jhingan wanted to pursue greener pastures, having been at the Kerala Blasters for the entirety of his ISL career.

Jhingan has been at Kerala Blasters throughout his ISL career

Sandhesh Jhingan broke onto the scene after an exceptional performance in the inaugural season of the ISL, where he powered the Kerala Blasters to the final. Post that campaign, the centre-back grew in stature and also became a mainstay in the Indian national team.

However, Sandesh Jhingan was unable to take part in the 2019-20 ISL season after enduring a long-term injury.

Throughout his tenure at Kerala Blasters, the Indian turned out for the ISL outfit on 76 occasions, establishing himself as the most capped player ever at the club.

As for the Kerala Blasters, they are undergoing a massive overhaul, having sacked Eelco Schattorie after a poor 2019-20 ISL campaign, wherein they finished 7th in the league standings.

Kibu Vicuna was recently appointed as Kerala Blasters coach (Credits: ISL)

Subsequently, Kibu Vicuna has been unveiled as the Kerala Blasters’ new manager, with the Spaniard arriving at the club on the back of an unprecedented I-League triumph with Mohun Bagan.

Advertisement

On the transfer front, Kerala Blasters have been heavily linked with Nishu Kumar, with reports even suggesting that the only bit remaining is an official announcement.

Elsewhere though, a potential move for Tiri has fallen through, with Sportskeeda earlier reporting that that had happened due to the Blasters asking the Spaniard to take a 40% pay cut. The former ATK defender was reluctant to accept those demands, meaning that he has been looking for a new club since.