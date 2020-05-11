Tiri captained Jamshedpur FC during the 2019-20 ISL season

ISL clubs ATK-Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC are reportedly in talks with Spanish defender Tiri, with the pair looking to bring the 2019-20 Jamshedpur FC skipper on board for the upcoming season. The development comes on the back of a monetary tussle arising between the centre-back and the Kerala Blasters, an ISL club that Tiri had signed a pre-contract agreement with, a few months back.

According to its sources, Sportskeeda has learnt that the Spaniard could be on the 2019-20 ISL champions’ radar as they look to bolster their defensive ranks and mount a significant defence of their title.

During the 2019-20 ISL season, ATK boasted one of the strongest rear-guards across the country as they let in only 19 goals in 21 matches. However, with uncertainty surrounding the future of Agus, John Johnson and Victor Mongil, the ISL club might be tempted to dip into the transfer market, especially with a player of Tiri’s ilk available.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, have been incredibly active in the off-season, having reportedly acquired the likes of Ahmed Jahouh and Mandar Rao Dessai. Additionally, Mourtada Fall has been linked to the Islanders as the outfit hopes to break its ISL duck in the 2020-21 term.

Moreover, with City Football Group acquiring majority stakes at Mumbai City FC, the club seems inclined to splash the cash and ensure that they make their first ISL final come the upcoming season.

A few days earlier, Sportskeeda had reported that Tiri’s move to the Kerala Blasters could break down, owing to the club asking the player to accept a 40% cut in wages, despite the salary being decided when the Spaniard signed a pre-contract agreement with the Kochi-based ISL outfit.

Since then, rumours have been rife regarding Tiri’s future in Indian football and unsurprisingly, a few top clubs have lined up for his signature.

Tiri has enjoyed a distinguished career in the ISL

Tiri has played for ATK before (Image credits: ISL)

The Spaniard is a towering presence at the back and is an extremely accomplished ball-playing defender. Furthermore, he has distinguished himself in the ISL, turning out for the likes of ATK (now ATK-Mohun Bagan) and Jamshedpur FC.

In fact, Tiri even won the ISL with ATK in 2016, wherein he played the entirety of the summit clash against the Kerala Blasters and also scored a penalty in the shoot-out that ensued.