ISL: Tiri's proposed transfer to Kerala Blasters could break down

Tiri has appealed for a rise in salaries at his new club.

José Luis Espinosa Arroyo, also known as Tiri, could could see his proposed move to ISL side Kerala Blasters break down after a monetary dispute arose between the club and the Spaniard, Sportskeeda has learnt.

Tiri had signed a pre-contract with ISL club Kerala Blasters

Tiri had reportedly penned a pre-contract with Kerala Blasters in February 2020 which was supposed to keep the central defender at the ISL club for three years. However, it has come to light now that the Blasters have seemingly asked Tiri to take a 40% wage cut on the figure that was decided earlier.

"Tiri had a contractual agreement with Kerala Blasters for 3 seasons. The club wants to reduce his salary by 40% because the club has a very unstable economic situation and is undergoing many financial problems. The problem has been generated by the club and not the player. If this situation is not solved, it will be a problem. The club has even invited the player to look for another club since they can't pay his salary. In the next few days, we will know if the situation gets resolved or not," a source close to the development said.

Tiri is an established name in the ISL. The Spaniard was part of ATK's title-winning side in 2016 has been a part of Jamshedpur FC since 2017. He is known for his leadership abilities and is also a towering presence in central defence. In addition, he is extremely accomplished on the ball, meaning that he can confidently build play from the back.

The Spaniard had been an immense contributor to Jamshedpur FC in the 2019-20 season of the ISL, before his season was cut short due to a rib fracture that was sustained during the Red Miners' encounter against Kerala Blasters in January 2020.

Kerala Blasters had major defensive concerns last season with the injuries to Sandesh Jhingan, Jairo Rodrigues and Gianni Zuiverloon. Consequently, the ISL outfit were looking to bolster their defence. However, that seems unlikely now, considering the contractual obstacles that have arisen over the past few days.

Elsewhere, Kerala Blasters manager Kibu Vicuna is expected to acquire the likes of Fran Gonzalez, Joseba Beitia and Komron Tursonov from Mohun Bagan as the Kochi-based outfit look to end their ISL hoodoo come the 2020-21 campaign.