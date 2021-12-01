ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC?

ATK Mohun Bagan face Mumbai City FC on Wednesday, 1st December at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa in match 14 of the Indian Super League 2021/22.

ATK Mohun Bagan started the ISL season with two consecutive wins, and they find themselves at the top of the points table. They defeated Kerala Blasters 4-2 in the opening fixture courtesy of a brace by Hugo Boumous and a goal each by Roy Krishna and Liston Colaco.

ATK Mohun Bagan continued their form in the 2nd match of their campaign by beating arch-rivals SC East Bengal 3-0. All three goals came inside the first 23 minutes. They will now aim to extend their winning run to three matches and preserve their dominance at the top.

Meanwhile, defending champions Mumbai City FC started their campaign with a win, defeating heavyweight FC Goa 3-0. However, they were unable to carry their form into the next game as they suffered a humiliating 3-1 defeat by Hyderabad FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Head To Head:

ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC have previously met on three occasions, with the latter managing to win all of the three clashes.

They last faced each other in the final of the ISL 2020/21 season in March, when Mumbai City FC emerged on top with a 2-1 win to lift the trophy.

When does the ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC kick off?

Date: December 1, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa

Catch the latest ISL live score here on Sportskeeda!

Where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee