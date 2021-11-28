ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC?

Match 11 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) will see Bengaluru FC lock horns with Kerala Blasters FC. The game will take place on Sunday, November 28 at 7:30 PM IST.

Bengaluru FC come into this fixture having won one and lost one of their two fixtures so far. The Blues started their campaign with a 4-2 victory over NorthEast United but were unable to overcome the Odisha challenge, losing the encounter 3-1.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, lost their opening game 4-2 to ATK Mohun Bagan. They came back improved in their second match to play out a 0-0 draw against NorthEast United FC.

Rahul KP is expected to be out for at least six weeks and is the only injury concern for the Blasters at the moment. Bengaluru FC will be without Leon Augustine and Jayesh Rane for this encounter.

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC Head to Head

Today's fixture will be the ninth clash between the two teams. Bengaluru FC have the better head-to-head record, having won five so far, while Kerala Blasters have won two, with one game ending in a draw.

The last time the two sides met, the game ended in a 2-1 win for Kerala Blasters. Cleiton Silva put Bengaluru FC upfront early on before Khawlhring Lalthathanga, along with Rahul KP's late strike, helped Kerala win the game.

When does the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC kick off?

Date: November 28, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

Where to watch Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to live stream Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

