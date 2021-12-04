ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC?

Bengaluru FC will take on Mumbai City FC in Match No. 18 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Saturday, 4th December at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Goa.

Bengaluru FC have under-performed this season and currently find themselves seventh in the ISL 2021/22 points table with just one win in three outings.

They started their campaign with a 4-2 win over NorthEast United but failed to keep the momentum going, suffering a 3-1 defeat against Odisha FC. The Blues then managed to grab one point against Kerala Blasters.

On the other hand, Mumbai City FC have performed admirably well and are placed in second spot with two wins and a loss. They opened their account with a 3-0 win over FC Goa but were defeated 3-1 by Hyderabad FC.

However, the defending champions made an excellent comeback as they crushed ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1, courtesy of a brace from Vikram Pratap Singh along with goals from Igor Angulo, Mourtada Fall and Bipin Singh.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Head To Head

Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC have gone head to head on eight occasions. Mumbai City FC have won four games while Bengaluru FC have won three, with a lone game ending in a draw.

The two sides last met in February 2021 where Bengaluru FC came out on top with a 4-2 win.

When does the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC kick off?

Date: December 4, 2021

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa

Where to watch Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to live stream Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee