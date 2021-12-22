ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC?

Chennaiyin FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC in the upcoming ISL fixture on December 22. Both sides will meet at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

Chenniayin FC are placed fourth in the points table with 11 points from six games, having won three and lost a couple of games. Meanwhile, the Blasters are in sixth place with nine points from six group stage matches.

The Marina Machans are coming into this clash on the back of a 2-1 victory against Odisha FC. Germanpreet Singh and Mirlan Murzaev each scored a goal to give the home side a 2-0 lead in the game. Odisha FC's Javi Hernandez struck in stoppage time. However, it was too late by then as the Chennai-based club ended up on the winning side.

Kerala Blasters FC, will also come into this game on the back of a convincing victory in their previous ISL encounter. The Blasters thrashed Mumbai City FC 3-0 a few days ago to extend their unbeaten run in the competition. KBFC lost their ISL 2021 season opener against ATK Mohun Bagan, but bounced back stronger and haven't lost a single game since then.

Both sides will look to add another victory to their tally when they meet each other on Wednesday.

When does the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC kick-off?

Date: December 22, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco da Gama, Goa.

Where to watch Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to live stream Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

