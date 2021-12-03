ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal?

Chennaiyin FC will take on SC East Bengal in Match No. 16 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Friday, 3rd December at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Chennaiyin FC have made a flying start to the ISL 2021-22 season with wins in both of their matches so far. In their opening game they clinched a narrow 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC and followed it up with a 2-1 win over NorthEast United FC. The Marina Machans will now look to make it three in a row.

Meanwhile, SC East Bengal haven't had the start they would have liked and are still searching for their first win after three matches. They have lost two games and have drawn one to find themselves in second-last position in the standings.

The red and gold brigade started the season with a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC but have since lost two matches and will be looking to avoid defeat in tonight's fixture.

Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Head To Head:

Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal have gone head-to-head twice, with both games ending in draws.

The two sides last faced each other in ISL 2020-21 where the game ended in a goalless encounter.

When does the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal kick off?

Date: December 3, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa

Where to watch Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to live stream Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee