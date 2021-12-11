ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC?

FC Goa will square off against Bengaluru FC in Match No. 26 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on December 11th at the GMC Athletic Stadium.

FC Goa have had a disappointing season so far and find themselves struggling with one victory and three losses. After losing three consecutive games against Mumbai City C, Jamshedpur FC, and Northeast United, they finally secured their maiden win by defeating SC East Bengal 4-3. Alberto Noguera scored a brilliant brace along with a strike from Jorge Mendoza and an own goal by Antonio Perosevic helped FC Goa earn three valuable points.

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC have also struggled to find their rhythm this season despite boasting a great lineup and have won just one game while losing three and drawing the other, placing them in eighth in the standings. They started their tournament with a victory over Northeast United FC but are now on a four-game winless streak with their most recent match being a 1-0 defeat to Hyderabad FC.

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Head To Head

FC Goa and Bengaluru FC have met on nine occasions, with Bengaluru winning five games to Goa’s two victories. They last met in February 2021 when FC Goa won the match 2-1.

When does the ISL match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC kick off?

Date: December 11, 2021

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa

Where to watch FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Where to live stream FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC?

Also Read Article Continues below

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee