ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC?

FC Goa will square off against Jamshedpur FC in Match 8 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) on Friday, November 26 at 7:30 pm IST. The GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolin will play host to this game.

FC Goa endured a 3-0 loss against defending champions Mumbai City in their first game. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC played out a 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal in their season opener.

Jamshedpur FC don’t have the best record against FC Goa, with the Gaurs doing the double over them last season. However, Jamshedpur will look to move beyond past results and with both teams going for the win, fans could be in for an enthralling contest.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other on eight occasions in the ISL and FC Goa are the better team in terms of head-to-head results. The Gaurs have won five games, while Jamshedpur FC have managed two victories. Only one game between the sides has ended in a draw.

The two teams have also met on three occasions outside of the ISL. This includes two meetings in the Super Cup, with FC Goa emerging victorious both times. The teams also met once this year in the Durand Cup which saw Jamshedpur FC go down 5-0.

When does the ISL match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC kick off?

Date: November 26, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa

Where to watch FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to live stream FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

