ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC?

Hyderabad FC will lock horns with NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021/22 on 13th December at the GMC Athletic Stadium.

Hyderabad FC have had a decent journey so far in the ISL 2021/22 season as they see themselves in fifth spot in the points table with two wins, a draw and a loss each.

After suffering a defeat in the opening game, the Nizams have managed to bounce back and are unbeaten in their last three matches. Their most recent ISL fixture was a 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC. Bartholomew Ogbeche struck the only goal of the match in the seventh minute to guide his side over the victory line.

NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, haven't had the ideal start to their campaign as they are struggling in ninth spot in the points table with just a solitary win from five matches. They were winless in their first three matches before registering their maiden win against FC Goa. However, the Highlanders failed to keep the momentum going as they suffered a 1-0 loss against Odisha FC in their previous ISL match owing to a late goal from Jonathas in the 81st minute.

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Head-to-head

Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC have met on four occasions, with the former winning two games to the latter's one win. They last faced each other in February 2021, where the match ended in a goalless draw.

When does the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC kick off?

Date: December 13, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa

Where to watch Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Where to live stream Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee