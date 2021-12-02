ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC?

Match 15 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) will see Jamshedpur FC take on Hyderabad FC on Thursday, December 2, at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

The Men of Steel are unbeaten this season so far. They played out a 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal in the opening game, and then managed to defeat FC Goa 3-1 in their next fixture. They will now look to extend their impressive performances.

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC started their season with a narrow 1-0 defeat against Chennaiyin FC, but came back stronger with a 3-1 win over defending champions Mumbai City FC.

The Nizams will be high on confidence after that win and will look to replicate the same in this fixture.

In terms of team news, Jamshedpur FC will be without Farukh Choudhury, who is out for a long time after having suffered an ACL injury. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC's Halicharan Narzary is out due to a knee injury.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Head To Head

Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC have met each other on four occasions, with the former winning one game while the other matches have ended as draws.

The two sides last met in January 2021 with the game ending in a goalless draw.

When does the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC kick off?

Date: December 2, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa

Where to watch Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to live stream Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

Edited by Arjun Panchadar