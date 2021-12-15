ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC?

Mumbai City FC will take on Chennaiyin FC in the 30th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on 15th December at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The defending champions Mumbai City FC have performed exceptionally well so far this season, winning four of the five games which sees them atop the table.

After their loss against Hyderabad FC in their second game, they have made a brilliant turnaround, winning three consecutive games, with their most recent match being a comfortable 4-2 win over Jamshedpur FC. Cassinho, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo and Ygor Catatau struck one goal each to guide Mumbai over the finish line.

Mumbai City FC @MumbaiCityFC



📹 |



#AamchiCity 🔵 “The players have been so willing and open to evolve their playing style..” 🗣️📹 | @DesBuckingham converses in detail about the significance of working shoulder to shoulder at the club, and how the players have placed their focus on adapting to the competition. “The players have been so willing and open to evolve their playing style..” 🗣️📹 | @DesBuckingham converses in detail about the significance of working shoulder to shoulder at the club, and how the players have placed their focus on adapting to the competition.#AamchiCity 🔵 https://t.co/bVVHhX0CWW

Chennaiyin FC, too, have also looked good so far, having won two and drawn two of their games. They come into this game as the only side to not have lost a match in this edition.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Head-to-head

Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC have met on 14 occasions, with Chennaiyin winning six matches to Mumbai’s five. The two teams last faced each other in January 2021, where the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

When does the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC kick off?

Date: December 15, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa

Where to watch Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Where to live stream Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee