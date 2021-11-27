ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC?

Match 10 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 will see Mumbai City FC take on Hyderabad FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Saturday, November 27.

Mumbai City come into this fixture having won their opening game against FC Goa. A brace from Igor Angulo along with a goal from Ygor Catatau gave them a comprehensive 3-0 win.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC come into this match having lost their opening game 0-1 to Chennaiyin FC.

In terms of team news, Mumbai City FC's Vignesh Dakshinamurthy is sidelined for approximately six weeks following an ankle injury he sustained in the game against FC Goa. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC will miss winger Halicharan Narzary owing to a knee injury he suffered in their campaign opener.

Mumbai City FC will look to continue their winning run, while Hyderabad FC will want to bag all three points early on after missing out on a playoffs berth last season by just two points.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Head To Head:

Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC have played each other on four occasions in India's top-flight league. Mumbai City FC have won twice, while Hyderabad are yet to register a win. A couple of games between the two sides have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in January 2020, with the game ending in a goalless draw.

When does the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC kick off?

Date: November 27, 2021

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa

Where to watch Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to live stream Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee