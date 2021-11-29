ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC?

Match 12 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) will see NorthEast United take on Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

NorthEast United FC currently find themselves ninth in the league table with one point from two games. The team started their season with a 4-2 loss against Bengaluru FC. They followed it up with a goalless draw against Kerala Blasters.

As for Chennaiyin FC, the team won their lone game against Hyderabad FC 1-0 courtesy of a penalty goal from Vladimir Koman. They will look to keep their momentum going.

In terms of team news, the Highlanders will miss the services of Imran Khan and Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha due to injuries. However, Uruguayan midfielder Federico Gallego is match fit and will be available for selection.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, will miss the services of creative playmaker Raphael Crivellaro, who is still nursing a muscle injury.

ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Head to Head

The two sides have faced each other 14 times in the past. NorthEast United have won six of those 14. Meanwhile Chennaiyin FC have managed to win three. Five games between the two teams have ended in a stalemate.

The last time the two sides met the game ended in a 3-3 draw.

When does the ISL match between NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC kick off?

Date: November 29, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

Where to watch NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to live stream NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

Edited by Aditya Singh