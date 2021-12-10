ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC?

Odisha FC will take on Northeast United FC in match number 25 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) on December 10th at the Tilak Maidan.

Odisha FC have performed decently so far this season, winning two of their three games which places them fifth in the points table. They started their campaign with two consecutive victories over Bengaluru FC (3-1) and SC East Bengal (6-4) before suffering a 2-1 defeat against Kerala Blasters in their most recent game. Odisha will now aim to bounce back and get back to winning ways in order to climb up the charts.

Northeast United, on the other hand, haven't had an ideal start to the season. In four games, the team has managed a win, a draw and two losses, placing them in eighth position in the table.

After staying winless in the first three encounters, they finally registered their maiden win of the campaign against FC Goa 2-1. The victory came courtesy of a goal from Rochharzela and a brilliant 93rd-minute strike from Khassa Camara which helped them secure three valuable points.

Odisha FC vs Northeast United FC Head To Head

Odisha FC and Northeast United FC have faced each other on four occasions, with NorthEast winning two games to Odisha’s one win. They last met in February 2021 when Northeast United FC came out on top with a 3-1 victory.

When does the ISL match between Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC kick off?

Date: December 10, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa

Where to watch Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Where to live stream Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee